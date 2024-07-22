P R Sreejesh To Retire After 2024 Paris Olympics

Hyderabad: Veteran goalkeeper and member of the Indian Hockey team P R Sreejesh on Monday announced that he would hang up his boots after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In an emotional post on his Instagram account, Sreejesh, who hails from Ernakulam district stated, "As I stand on the threshold of my final chapter in international hockey, my heart swells with gratitude and reflection. From the modest beginnings at G V Raja Sports School to this momentous journey that has defined my life, every step has been a testament to dreams, determination, and the support of my loved ones."

"I still remember my father selling our cow to buy my first kit. His sacrifice ignited a fire within me, pushing me to strive harder, dream bigger. My first international trip to Australia was filled with wonder and excitement, a young boy chasing a dream on foreign soil. The 2012 London Olympics was a harsh teacher. Losing all our matches was a bitter pill to swallow, but it was also a turning point. It was in those moments of defeat that I found my resolve to rise, to never back down.

"Winning our first Asian Champions Trophy in a nail-biting shootout against Pakistan was a historic moment. The first Asian Games gold, again against Pakistan in another intense shootout, solidified our place in history. These victories were not just for me, but for every Indian who believed in us. Leading the Indian team as captain in the Olympics was an honour beyond words. And being named the World’s Best Goalkeeper was a recognition that I will cherish forever," he added.

He said winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was a matter of joy in his career. "The crowning glory, our Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo 2020, was a dream realized. The tears, the joy, the pride – it was all worth it. As I prepare for my last dance in Paris, I look back with immense pride and forward with hope. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, and fans. Thank you for believing in me. Here’s to the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new adventure," added the veteran goalkeeper.