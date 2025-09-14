'Our Wounds Still Fresh, How Can India Play Against Pakistan': Pahalgam Victims' Family Questions Asia Cup Fixture
Questions are being raised about the India-Pakistan cricket match set to happen today in the ongoing Asia Cup.
Bhavnagar (Gujarat): "If you want to play the match, bring me back my 16-year-old brother, who was shot with so many bullets." These words by young Sawan Parmar, who lost his father and brother in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, sum up the disappointment and anger families of the victims have over the India-Pakistan cricket match.
The two teams are set to face each other today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the ongoing Asia Cup. Family members of the victims, however, have criticised the government for allowing the contest, stating that they are really disturbed by the decision.
Expressing his anguish, Sawan, who is from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, said that the Operation Sindoor seemed like a "waste" now.
"... When we got to know that the India vs Pakistan match was being organised, we were very disturbed. No sort of connection should remain with Pakistan... If you want to play the match, bring me back my 16-year-old brother who was shot with so many bullets... Operation Sindoor seems to be a waste now..." he told ANI.
Kiran Yatish Parmar, his mother, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the match was being conducted if the Operation Sindoor had not been concluded yet, further stating that the wounds of the victim families have not healed yet.
"This match should not happen. I would like to ask Prime Minister Modi, since Operation Sindoor has not concluded, why is this India vs Pakistan match happening? I want to tell everyone in the country to go and visit those families who have lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terror attack and see how sad they are. Our wounds are still fresh," she said.
The anger over India facing Pakistan in the tournament stems from the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. India responded with Operation Sindoor, a precision strike in May 2025 on terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
With so many families affected by the attack, questions are being raised about the match, and there have been calls to boycott the fixture.
On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray described the fixture as "an insult to national sentiments". "Boycotting the Asia Cup match is an opportunity to convey to the world our stance on terrorism," he said.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said every time there is a match between India and Pakistan, the incidents of Pahalgam and Pulwama are forgotten.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also lashed out at the Centre. "What is the need for the Prime Minister to host a game against Pakistan. The entire country is against this match. Then why is this match taking place? Is this being done under pressure from USA President Donald Trump? How much you will bow down before Donald Trump," Kejriwal said.
