ETV Bharat / sports

'Our Wounds Still Fresh, How Can India Play Against Pakistan': Pahalgam Victims' Family Questions Asia Cup Fixture

Bhavnagar (Gujarat): "If you want to play the match, bring me back my 16-year-old brother, who was shot with so many bullets." These words by young Sawan Parmar, who lost his father and brother in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, sum up the disappointment and anger families of the victims have over the India-Pakistan cricket match.

The two teams are set to face each other today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the ongoing Asia Cup. Family members of the victims, however, have criticised the government for allowing the contest, stating that they are really disturbed by the decision.

Expressing his anguish, Sawan, who is from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, said that the Operation Sindoor seemed like a "waste" now.

"... When we got to know that the India vs Pakistan match was being organised, we were very disturbed. No sort of connection should remain with Pakistan... If you want to play the match, bring me back my 16-year-old brother who was shot with so many bullets... Operation Sindoor seems to be a waste now..." he told ANI.

Kiran Yatish Parmar, his mother, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the match was being conducted if the Operation Sindoor had not been concluded yet, further stating that the wounds of the victim families have not healed yet.