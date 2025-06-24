ETV Bharat / sports

Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Where And How To Watch Neeraj Chopra Back In Action?

Hyderabad: One of India’s elite athletes and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will now shift his focus to the Ostrava Golden Spike, where he will be debuting in the event after registering his first win of the season at the Paris Diamond League. He breached the 90m mark this season, and it will be Neeraj’s final competition before he returns to Bengaluru for the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic on July 5.

Neeraj will make his debut at the Golden Spike event as he missed out on the past editions due to injuries. However, the 27-year-old will be heading into the competition under the guidance of Jan Zelezny. The tournament will mark his fifth outing of the season after providing impressive performances at the Diamond League meets in Doha and Paris.

Notably, Neeraj’s coach Zelezny has been one of the strong performers in the competition as he won the title on nine occasions between 1986 and 2006. Neeraj has previously competed in the AAF Continental Cup in Ostrava in 2018 while representing the Asia Pacific team and finished sixth with a throw of 80.24m. However, Neeraj is yet to feature in the Ostrava Golden Spike.

The event will feature names like Anderson Peters and Thomas Rhler. Notably, Julian Weber, who is going neck to neck in the Diamond League standings with Neeraj, will not participate in the event.

Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Participants List

Neeraj Chopra - IND (PB - 90.23m)

Jan Vyska - CZE (PB - 75.23m)

Marc Anthony Minichiello - USA (PB - 82.65m)

Alexandr Caca - CZE (PB - 78.44m)