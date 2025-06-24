Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Where And How To Watch Neeraj Chopra Back In Action?

Hyderabad: One of India’s elite athletes and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will now shift his focus to the Ostrava Golden Spike, where he will be debuting in the event after registering his first win of the season at the Paris Diamond League. He breached the 90m mark this season, and it will be Neeraj’s final competition before he returns to Bengaluru for the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic on July 5.
Neeraj will make his debut at the Golden Spike event as he missed out on the past editions due to injuries. However, the 27-year-old will be heading into the competition under the guidance of Jan Zelezny. The tournament will mark his fifth outing of the season after providing impressive performances at the Diamond League meets in Doha and Paris.
Notably, Neeraj’s coach Zelezny has been one of the strong performers in the competition as he won the title on nine occasions between 1986 and 2006. Neeraj has previously competed in the AAF Continental Cup in Ostrava in 2018 while representing the Asia Pacific team and finished sixth with a throw of 80.24m. However, Neeraj is yet to feature in the Ostrava Golden Spike.
The event will feature names like Anderson Peters and Thomas Rhler. Notably, Julian Weber, who is going neck to neck in the Diamond League standings with Neeraj, will not participate in the event.
Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Participants List
Neeraj Chopra - IND (PB - 90.23m)
Jan Vyska - CZE (PB - 75.23m)
Marc Anthony Minichiello - USA (PB - 82.65m)
Alexandr Caca - CZE (PB - 78.44m)
Douw Smit - RSA (PB - 83.29m)
Martin Konecny - CZE (PB - 80.06m)
Toni Keranen - FIN (PB - 85.27m)
Thomas Rohler - GER (PB - 93.90m)
Anderson Peters - GRN (PB - 93.07m)
Ostrava calling. Neeraj Chopra answering. ☎️#TeamIIS athlete is back in action at the Ostrava Golden Spike after his heroics in Paris. Back on the runway, at the Městský Stadion this time, ready to launch! 🚀 #NeerajChopra #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rWUWMtcwka— Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) June 24, 2025
Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 streaming details
When will Neeraj Chopra be in action at the 64th Ostrava Golden Spike?
The men’s javelin throw at the 64th Ostrava Golden Spike will commence at 10:30 PM IST on June 24.
When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025?
Neeraj Chopra’s live event will be streamed live on the Ostrava Golden Spike YouTube channel. There is no telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.