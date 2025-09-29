ETV Bharat / sports

'Operation Sindoor On The Games Field': PM Modi's Post After India's Asia Cup Final Win Over Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ( PTI )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 29, 2025 at 12:55 AM IST | Updated : September 29, 2025 at 1:07 AM IST 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Soon after India clinched the Asia Cup, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling low-scoring final, riding on half-centurion Tilak Varma's heroics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lost no time in reacting on X. The Prime Minister termed the much-anticipated victory as "Operation Sindoor on the games field", encapsulating the rivalry between the two countries on the cricket field. Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav avoided shaking his hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha at the toss, marking the third successive instance during the Asia Cup 2025.

A day after Salman publicly expressed his disappointment at the repeated snubs, Suryakumar chose not to shake hands with the Pakistan skipper ahead of the toss in the high-voltage Asia Cup final. Also, Suryakumar did not attend the trophy photoshoot with the Pakistan captain ahead of the toss. Salman was seen posing with the big prize alone minutes before the toss on Sunday, September 28. With this win, India have now beaten Pakistan three times in the Asia Cup 2025 - the first two wins came on September 14 (Group Stage) and September 21 (Super 4 Stage). India bowled out Pakistan for a modest 146 and then chased down the target of 147 with two balls remaining. Varma smashed an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed a breezy 33 off 22 balls during a vital 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Earlier, sent in to bat, Pakistan's opening duo Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls) gave their team a great start. However, the Indian spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel spun a web as Pakistan suffered a major collapse. Read more IND vs PAK: India Win Ninth Asia Cup Title Beating Pakistan By Five Wickets Asia Cup 2025: ‘You Didn’t Lose Because We Didn’t Shake Hands’, R Ashwin Slams Pakistan

