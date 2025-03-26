Only Uncapped Player To Win Orange Cap In IPL History

Hyderabad: Indian Premier League provides a stage to young cricketers to establish their name in world cricket with their skills, and ability. It also provides an opportunity for them to share the dressing room with international stars and learn as many things as possible by spending time with them on and off the field.

The tournament has given exposure to many, including the uncapped players and showcases what they have in their arsenal. However, the tournament has witnessed only one uncapped batter to win the elusive Orange Cap by scoring the most runs, and his name is Shaun Marsh.

Marsh was in excellent form for Australia's domestic side Western Warriors, which helped him to earn a contract in the 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he opened the innings for the Punjab Kings, former Kings XI Punjab. Despite missing the first four games of the inaugural IPL season, Marsh scored the most runs in the tournament, which included a century in the final league stage match against the Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 115 off 69 balls that included 11 fours and 7 sixes, striking at 166.66.

Marsh went on to score 616 runs, more than legendary cricketers in the world, in the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Brendon McCullum, Gautam Gambhir, Adam Gilchrist and Sanath Jayasuriya. He was averaging 68.44 in 11 innings, striking at 139.68 with the help of 5 fifties and a century. He was the player with the most 50+ scores in that season.

For his outstanding efforts in the IPL 2008, he was rewarded with a T20I and ODI debut by Australia in 2008 on tour of West Indies. Marsh made his international debut when he received a baggy green cap in a T20I against the West Indies at Bridgetown on June 20, 2008.

Marsh continued to play for the Punjab Kings till 2017 season, having played 71 games. He amassd a total of 2477 runs for the Punjab Kings across all seasons, averaging 39.95 and striking at 132.74 with a century and 20 fifties.