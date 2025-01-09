Only Two Ties In 148 Years Of Test Cricket; Tale Of Two Unique Fixtures In Red-Ball Cricket

Hyderabad: Cricket has been always evolving to fulfil the need to entertain the spectators with action on the field. International cricket started with Tests and after going through some changes over the years, T20I cricket has become the most popular format. With the rising popularity of limited-over cricket, the popularity of the Tests was fading and the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced the World Test Championship (WTC) to give context to the longest formaṭ of the game.

Mostly, Test matches end up with a result nowadays or they conclude in a draw. However, Tests can also end in a tie which is a rare instance. In cricket, a tie occurs when the match is concluded with each team having scored exactly the same number of runs and the side batting last having completed its innings.

Only two tied Test matches have been played since 1877 across 2573 Test fixtures.

Australia vs West Indies (December 9, 1960)

The first tied Test match was played in 1960 when Australia and West Indies squared off against each other in the match starting on December 9. In the first Test of the series played between the two nations, West Indies elected to bat. The Caribbean side posted 453 in the first innings as Garry Sobers (132), Frank Worrell (65) and Joe Solomon (65). Alan Davidson scalped five wickets in the first innings.

Australia responded with a total of 505 as Norm O'Neill (181) scored a century while Bob Simpson (92) scored a half-century. After trailing by 52 runs in the first innings, West Indies amassed 284 runs in the third innings setting a target of 233 runs in the fourth innings. Chasing the target, Australia ended up being bundled out on 232 runs as Wes Hall picked five wickets in to decimate the Australian middle-order.

India vs Australia (September 18, 1986)

India registered themselves in the record books in 1986 when they played a tie against Australia. Australia dominated throughout the proceedings but Indian batters showed their skills in the fourth innings to ensure a tie. The Aussie side declared on 574/7 while batting first. Dean Jones, David Boon and Allan Border played a key part in such a mammoth score by the visitors. India were all out on 397 in response as Kapil Dev played a valiant knock of 119 but there was no other century in the innings.

Australia then declared the second innings on 170/5 handing a target of 348 to the Indian side. Sunil Gavaskar led the charge for the Indian side scoring 90 runs while Mohinder Amarnath racked up 51 runs. Greg Matthews and Ray Bright picked five wickets each.