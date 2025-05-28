Only Team To Win IPL Title After Finishing Outside Top 2 Of Points Table

Hyderabad: Riding on stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma's stunning 85-run knock, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recorded the IPL history's third biggest chase with six wickets to spare over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27.

As a result, the playoffs fixtures of 18th edition of the cash-rich league have been confirmed. Two teams who are still searching for their maiden title, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and RCB will face off in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh after finishing on 1 & 2 in the points table respectively. The top 2 finish gives an extra opportunity to reach the finals even if you lose the qualifier 1 while every game becomes a knockout battle for the third and fourth placed teams.

The winner of the qualifier 1 will make the direct entry into the final while the loser will play the second qualifier game against the winner of the eliminator. Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to play the eliminator on Friday, May 30, at the same venue. The qualifier two will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1, with the much anticipated title clash slated on Tuesday, June 3 at the same venue.

It has been observed that the teams finishing in top 2 of the points table after the league stage have clinched the elusive IPL title. Considering the trend, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are most likely to win their maiden silverware. Even when Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have won titles, they have finished in the top two.

However, there is one exception to this trend. In the 17-year-old history of the IPL, only one team has managed to win the coveted trophy despite finishing outside top 2 and this incredible feat belongs to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Only Team To Win IPL Title After Finishing Outside Top 2

In the 2016 season of the IPL, the David Warner-led SRH finished third in the points table with 8 wins and 16 points. They locked horns with Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the eliminator clash and beat them by 22 runs, thanks to Moises Henriques' (31 runs & 2/17) all-round effort.

In the qualifier 2, riding on Warner's 93-run knock SRH outplayed Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions and stormed into the final to face the Virat Kohli's RCB, a side that was coming off a five-match winning streak.

Warner scored a fifty and Ben Cutting played a crucial cameo of 39 runs off 15 balls to help SRH post 208/7 on the board at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB had an advantage of playing at their home venue. They did get an explosive start with captain Kohli and Chris Gayle scoring fifties, with the first wicket falling on 114 in the 10.3 overs. But then the batting lineup collapsed like the house of cards and SRH became successful in restricting RCB to 200/7 with Ben Cutting once again shining bright with 2/35 in a high scoring thriller.

This win marked a significant achievement for SRH as they still are the only team to win the IPL title despite not finishing in the top 2 of the points table. Since then, no team has managed to replicate this rare feat. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have a chance to achieve the same feat, but will they be able to do it or not, time will tell.