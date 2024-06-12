'Only Nalaayak Person...':Harbhajan Singh Shames Kamran Akmal For Racist Remarks

Hyderabad: Ever since Kamran Akmal made derogatory remarks about Arshdeep Singh and the Sikh community during the game between India and Pakistan, the Pakistan cricketer has been at the receiving end of the bashing. The cricketer has been criticized a lot on social media and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has also went all guns blazing against the wicketkeeper-batter after his comments.

Harbhajan has stated that only a ‘Nalaayak’ can give such a statement.

Harbhajan Singh has hit back at Kamran Akamal for his racist remark. (ANI)

"This is a very absurd and childish statement that only a 'Nalaayak' can make. Kamran Akmal should understand that there is no need to say anything about anyone's religion and make fun of it. I would like to ask Kamran Akmal - Do you know the history of Sikhs, who are Sikhs and all the work that Sikhs have done to save your community, your mothers, sisters," Harbhajan said while speaking to ANI.

"Ask this from your ancestors, at 12 o'clock, the Sikhs used to attack Mughals and rescue your mothers and sisters, so stop talking nonsense. It is good that he understood so quickly and apologised but he should never again try to hurt any Sikh or any religion.”

During the key clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, Kamran came up with controversial remarks when Arshdeep Singh came to bowl the last over of the innings.

"The last over is supposed to be done by Arshdeep Singh, he can be hit as well, you know it's already 12, no Sikh shall be given after 12," he said during a live show in Pakistan.

After Kamran’s derogatory remarks, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh slammed him for his comments on X.

"Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of Sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. Shame on you…Have some Gratitude," Harbhajan responded on his 'X' handle.

Kamran was then grilled left, right and centre by the Indian fans as well. He then issued an apology for his words.

"I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry,” he wrote on X.

India beat Pakistan by six runs in the game as the bowling unit dished out a clinical performance. Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show as he picked three wickets.