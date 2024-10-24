ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Replicates India’s Feat After 60 Years; Starts With Spinners In Test Cricket

Pakistan are up against England in the Rawalpindi Test and they achieved a unique feat during the fixture.

Nauman Ali played a pivotal role for Pakistan. (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 50 seconds ago

Rawalpindi (Pakistan): While India are playing against New Zealand in a three-match Test series, Pakistan are playing the third Test of the bilateral series against England in Rawalpindi. It was anticipated that the surface would assist spinners and England chose to bat first after winning the toss. Thus, Pakistan started with spinners from both ends. The team has achieved a rare feat after India and Bangladesh.

The first time Pakistan started with two spinners

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood started with spinners from both ends after losing the toss. By doing so, his name was included in the list which hadn’t had any Pakistan captain. It is only the fourth time in the history of Test cricket that such an instance has occurred. India started with spinners from both ends for the first time in 1964 against England in Kanpur. Bangladesh scripted such a feat in 2018 and 2019 as well. Now, Pakistan did so for only the fourth time in the history of Test cricket.

Series levelled at 1-1

England started the Test series with an aggressive intent and the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the series. Pakistan then opted for a turning track in the second Test and the hosts won the match thanks to an incredible performance from spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali. Now, both the teams are eyeing to take a lead in the series.

Instances when two spinners have bowled the first two overs in Tests

  1. IND vs ENG, Kanpur, 1964
  2. BAN vs SL, Mirpur, 2018
  3. BAN vs AFG, Chattogram , 2019
  4. PAK vs ENG, Rawalpindi, 2024

