I Wanted To Put Bullet Through Kapil Dev's Head: Yograj Singh

On Unfiltered by Samdish Yograj Singh said that he Took his pistol and went to Kapil Dev house to kill him ( Getty )

Hyderabad: Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj has once again made headlines with yet another shocking statement in which he revealed that he went to Kapil Dev's home to put a bullet through his head.

In his recent interview with Samdish Bhatia's YouTube channel, Unfiltered with Samdish, Yograj said that he went to kill Kapil Dev at the latter's house because he had been dropped from the side. Yograj said that he did not go through with the plan because Kapil Dev came out of his house with his mother.

"When Kapil Dev became captain of India, North Zone, and Haryana, he dropped me for no reason," Yograj said on Unfiltered by Samdish.

"My wife (Yuvi’s mother) wanted me to ask Kapil questions. I told her that I would teach this bloody man a lesson. I took my pistol out, I went to Kapil’s house in Sector 9. He came out with his mother. I abused him a dozen times. I told him because of you I have lost a friend and what you have done, you will pay for it.

"I told him, ‘I want to put a bullet through your head, but I am not doing it because you have a very pious mother, who is standing here.’ I told Shabnam, ‘Let’s go.’

Yograj also disclosed that he decided to stop playing cricket after getting dropped from the North Zone, allegedly due to politics from Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi. Yograj said that he was dropped by the senior players since he had a good friendship with Sunil Gavaskar.