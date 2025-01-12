I Wanted To Put Bullet Through Kapil Dev's Head: Yograj Singh

Hyderabad: Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj has once again made headlines with yet another shocking statement in which he revealed that he went to Kapil Dev's home to put a bullet through his head.
In his recent interview with Samdish Bhatia's YouTube channel, Unfiltered with Samdish, Yograj said that he went to kill Kapil Dev at the latter's house because he had been dropped from the side. Yograj said that he did not go through with the plan because Kapil Dev came out of his house with his mother.
"When Kapil Dev became captain of India, North Zone, and Haryana, he dropped me for no reason," Yograj said on Unfiltered by Samdish.
"My wife (Yuvi’s mother) wanted me to ask Kapil questions. I told her that I would teach this bloody man a lesson. I took my pistol out, I went to Kapil’s house in Sector 9. He came out with his mother. I abused him a dozen times. I told him because of you I have lost a friend and what you have done, you will pay for it.
"I told him, ‘I want to put a bullet through your head, but I am not doing it because you have a very pious mother, who is standing here.’ I told Shabnam, ‘Let’s go.’
Yograj also disclosed that he decided to stop playing cricket after getting dropped from the North Zone, allegedly due to politics from Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi. Yograj said that he was dropped by the senior players since he had a good friendship with Sunil Gavaskar.
"That was the moment I decided I would not play cricket, Yuvi will play."
Yograj Singh also made scathing remarks about the late Bishan Singh Bedi.
"These guys, including Bishan Singh Bedi, they plotted against me. I never forgave Bishan Singh Bedi. The man died on his bed. When I was dropped I spoke Ravindra Chadha, one of the selectors. He told me that Bishan Singh Bedi (the chief selector) didn’t want to pick me because they thought I was Sunil Gavaskar’s man and because I was playing cricket in Mumbai. I was very close to Gavaskar."
Yograj also revealed that he had taunted Kapil Dev after India's ODI World Cup 2011 win, stating that 'his son' was a World Cup champion. In a separate part of the podcast, Yograj had taken a dig at Kapil Dev by stating that he was not able to have a son.
"In 2011 when India won the World Cup, there was only one guy who was crying, and it was Kapil Dev. I did send him a paper cutting that my son did better than you in the World Cup," he added.