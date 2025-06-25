ETV Bharat / sports

On This Day In 1983, How One Decisive Move Helped India Clinch the World Title?

Hyderabad: By 1983, India had a cricketing legacy and renowned names in world cricket, but they still lacked a major achievement at the international level, and their trophy cabinet remained empty. One-day cricket was still a newborn baby, and the format was blooming gradually. Donning colour jerseys was still not a regular thing to do for the international teams, and they were playing in whites.

India had won only one match out of the six group-stage fixtures in the first two editions of the World Cup, and so, the odds were stacked against them. The West Indies ruled the World Cup by winning the first two editions, and they were the biggest challenge for the teams to overcome. However, the Indian team created history on June 25, 1983, as Kapil Dev’s men conquered the world by being crowned as the world champions.

Madan Lal’s over turned the final on its head for West Indies

During the promotional launch of the ‘1983’, Kapil Dev, who was leading the Indian team back then, revealed an anecdote from the final against the West Indies. Vivian Richards had set his eye on, and Kapil was going to give Madan Lal a break from his spell. However, the Indian pacer insisted that he should be allowed to bowl one more over, and he would set up Richards for a dismissal.

Kapil obliged the request from the bowler and decided to continue his spell. Madan delivered on his words and dismissed Viv Richards in the next over. The wicket soon triggered a collapse as West Indies were bundled out on 140 from 57/2. The team were chasing a target of 184 in the final against India, and they ended up scoring 44 runs short of the target.

Batting first, India posted 183 on the scoreboard with Kris Srikkanth (38) being the highest run-scorer in the innings. Sir Andy Roberts picked three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding and Larry Gomes picked two wickets each.