On This Day In 1983, How One Decisive Move Helped India Clinch the World Title?

Hyderabad: By 1983, India had a cricketing legacy and renowned names in world cricket, but they still lacked a major achievement at the international level, and their trophy cabinet remained empty. One-day cricket was still a newborn baby, and the format was blooming gradually. Donning colour jerseys was still not a regular thing to do for the international teams, and they were playing in whites.
India had won only one match out of the six group-stage fixtures in the first two editions of the World Cup, and so, the odds were stacked against them. The West Indies ruled the World Cup by winning the first two editions, and they were the biggest challenge for the teams to overcome. However, the Indian team created history on June 25, 1983, as Kapil Dev’s men conquered the world by being crowned as the world champions.
Madan Lal’s over turned the final on its head for West Indies
During the promotional launch of the ‘1983’, Kapil Dev, who was leading the Indian team back then, revealed an anecdote from the final against the West Indies. Vivian Richards had set his eye on, and Kapil was going to give Madan Lal a break from his spell. However, the Indian pacer insisted that he should be allowed to bowl one more over, and he would set up Richards for a dismissal.
Kapil obliged the request from the bowler and decided to continue his spell. Madan delivered on his words and dismissed Viv Richards in the next over. The wicket soon triggered a collapse as West Indies were bundled out on 140 from 57/2. The team were chasing a target of 184 in the final against India, and they ended up scoring 44 runs short of the target.
Batting first, India posted 183 on the scoreboard with Kris Srikkanth (38) being the highest run-scorer in the innings. Sir Andy Roberts picked three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding and Larry Gomes picked two wickets each.
Kapil Dev’s iconic 175
Indian captain Kapil Dev played a superb innings, getting all the limelight from the cricketing world. In the match against Zimbabwe, they were reeling at 140/8, and Kapil Dev stepped up on the occasion to take India out of the trouble. Kapil played a whirlwind knock of an unbeaten 175 runs from 138 deliveries laced with six sixes.
His monumental knock helped the Indian team ink a victory by 31 runs in the fixture and Kapil etched his name in the record books.
India’s World Cup campaign
India started their World Cup journey with a couple of victories against the West Indies and Zimbabwe by 34 and five wickets respectively. However, the team suffered hiccups in their journey with defeats to Australia and the West Indies in the next couple of games. The team then rode on a winning momentum to script two triumphs to sign off the league stage.
Afterwards, they beat England by six wickets and beat West Indies by 43 runs to romp home.