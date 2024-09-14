On This Day: MS Dhoni-led India Beat Pakistan In Cricket’s First And Only Bowl-Out

Hyderabad: The inaugural season of the T20 World Cup was played in 2007 and India was crowned as Champions under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The team defeated Pakistan in the final. But, a clash between the two teams was played earlier in the tournament and the historic clash saw India emerging triumphant.

How The Match Unfolded

The match ended in a tie and so the result was to be decided by a bowl-out. Virender Sehwag bowled first for India and hit the stumps. Yasir Arafat took an attempt for Pakistan next but he failed to take the correct aim.

Harbhajan Singh then shattered the timber for India while Umar Gul faltered in taking aim at the stumps. Robin Uthappa then took the next turn and hit the stumps successfully. For Pakistan, Shahid Afridi came with the last attempt and came up with a wayward shot.

Scores tied at 141

Batting first, India posted 141/9 from their allotted quota of 20 overs. In response, Misbah-ul-Haq led a chase for Pakistan as he kept fighting in spite of continuous loss of wickets. However, his knock of 53 runs went in vain as the Pakistani side lost to India in the end.

Irfan Pathan picked a couple of wickets for the Indian side while Robin Uthappa played a knock of 50 runs.

Start of the Dhoni Era

The era of MS Dhoni started with the T20 WC title triumph in 2007 and India continued to gain success under his leadership in the ICC events. The team then went on to win the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy under his leadership respectively.