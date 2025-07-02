ETV Bharat / sports

RCB Bowling Coach Retains Mumbai Job For Upcoming Domestic Season

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday announced that Omkar Salvi has been retained as the Mumbai senior team head coach for the upcoming domestic season.

"Omkar Salvi has been retained as the Head Coach of the Ranji Trophy team," the MCA said in a media release. For the record, Mumbai is a strong team in the domestic circuit and won the coveted Ranji Trophy for a record 42-times.

Notably, Salvi was the bowling coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who won the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking on the appointment, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, "We are delighted to continue with Omkar Salvi as the Head Coach of the Ranji team. His outstanding leadership and coaching over the past two seasons have played a vital role in the team's strong performances. His ability to bring out the best in players has been exceptional."

The MCA has also decided to retain Sanjay Patil as the chairman of the senior selection committee. The committee also comprises Ravi Thaker, Jitendra Thackeray, Vikrant Yeligati and Deepak Jadhav.