OMA vs NED, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Where To Watch Oman vs Netherlands Match Live Streaming?

Oman will take on Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 as the teams alongside UAE are aiming to clinch a tri-series.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 13 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Oman cricket team are set to square off against Netherlands in the 45th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. The two teams alongside United Arab Emirates (UAE) are currently participating in a tri-series in Oman. The hosts Oman have beaten UAE in their series opener clash of the tri-series while the Netherlands have suffered lost to UAE in their first match of the tri-series.

Oman vs Netherlands match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman on Tuesday, November 5 from 11:30am IST. Where to watch the Oman vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match? Oman vs Netherlands match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

The top four out of the eight teams will advance to the qualifiers which will decide the qualification of the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which is scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Netherlands are currently ranked fourth in the table and a loss could and any more slip up will put them in danger while Oman are currently ranked sixth and need wins consistently to jump up into the fourth spot.

Teams:

Oman (Playing XI): Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedra, Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Wasim Ali, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza

Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Oman have won the toss and have opted to field

Squads:

Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedra, Karan Sonavale, Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza, Ahmad Faiz, Shoaib Khan, Rafiullah, Pratik Athavale, Khalid Kail

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Shariz Ahmad, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Aryan Dutt, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Kyle Klein, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma

