Olympic 2036: Ahmedabad To Host Maximum Sports As India Proposes Multiple Cities

Hyderabad: After expressing its interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics through a letter of intent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), India is gearing up to host the biggest sporting spectacle across the globe. In case India wins the bid for hosting the 2036 Olympics, it will be a historic moment for the nation as they will host the Olympic Games for the first time ever.

Thus, the sports ministry is in talks with the Indian government about the proposal for hosting the event. Multiple cities are to be proposed for hosting various disciplines according to the expertise and infrastructure they have but Ahmedabad remains the focal point of the plans to host the event according to a report by Indian Express. Notably, the IOC approved the proposal to host the Olympics in multiple cities in 2014.

Hockey is to take place in Bhuvaneshwar, rowing will be hosted by Bhopal, canoeing and kayaking in Pune while Mumbai will host cricket matches. The report further mentions that sports infrastructure projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore are planned as Ahmedabad plans to host an aggressive bid for the Games.

One of the key developments is Naranpura Sports Complex which is a facility spread around 20.39 acres. The estimated cost of the venue is Rs 631.77 Crores and is supposed to be completed by March. The venue will include swimming pools, basketball and volleyball courts, gymnastic halls, and badminton courts.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Sports Enclave and Karai Sports Hub are the other two pivotal Olympic hubs for the event. Tennis, Aquatics, and other sports will be played at SVP, while Karai will feature an athletics stadium with a capacity of 35,000 and shooting facilities.