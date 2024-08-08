Olympics 2024: PR Sreejesh Recreates His Tokyo Games Celebration At Paris After Hockey Team's Bronze Win

Paris (France): Following Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal triumph, legendary India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh recreated his 2020 Tokyo Olympics celebration at the Paris Olympics 2024 here on Thursday.

Indian men's hockey team defeated Spain in the bronze medal match by 2-1 to win back-to-back medals after 52 years at the Olympics after 1972 Munich Games. This match will also be remembered for the Sreejesh's last match at the international level. The 36-year-old had announced his retirement from the prolonged 18-years of international career before the commencement of the Paris Games.

The former captain couldn't hold his emotions after the win and went all out with his emotional celebrations. He went on to recreat his viral celebration from India's Tokyo Olympics bronze win, where he sat on top of the goal post and threw his hands into the air with excitement.

The Indian goalkeeper was carried on the shoulders by the captain Harmanpreet Singh, who scored both the goals, and roam all over the ground. Even everyone from the team ran towards Sreejesh, who was playing his final match for India.

Before the match, Sreejesh had shared a post on his X handle, expressing gratitude towards 150 crore for showing faith in him and also mentioned that every roar, every save and every dive will always echo in his soul.

"As I stand between the posts for the final time, my heart swells with gratitude and pride. This journey, from a young boy with a dream to the man defending India's honour, has been nothing short of extraordinary," Sreejesh posted on his X handle.

"Today, I play my last match for India. Every save, every dive, every roar of the crowd will forever echo in my soul. Thank you, India, for believing in me, and for standing by me. This is not the end, but the beginning of cherished memories. Forever a custodian of dreams," he added.

Former India captain Viren Rasquinha shares an emotional note for the India's wall in Hockey - PR Sreejesh.

"18 years for the Indian team, 335 matches, 2 Olympic medals, Countless saves, Countless moments of joy for hockey fans all across, This is what it means to @16Sreejesh and the Indian Hockey players. So proud to be a hockey player," wrote Viren Rasquinha.