ETV Bharat / sports

Olympics 2024: PR Sreejesh Recreates His Tokyo Games Celebration At Paris After Hockey Team's Bronze Win

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Former India captain and veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh hung up his boots with India's emphatic bronze medal victory at the Paris Olympics 2024 and recreated his 2020 Tokyo Olympics celebration in the capital city of France on Thursday. India defeated Spain in the bronze medal match by 2-1 and clinched back-to-back Olympic medals after 52 years.

Former India captain and veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh hung up his boots with India's emphatic bronze medal victory at the Paris Olympics 2024 and recreated his 2020 Tokyo Olympics celebration in the capital city of France on Thursday. India defeated Spain in the bronze medal match by 2-1 and clinched back-to-back Olympic medals after 52 years.
India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, sits on the goal cross-bars as India's players celebrate (AP)

Paris (France): Following Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal triumph, legendary India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh recreated his 2020 Tokyo Olympics celebration at the Paris Olympics 2024 here on Thursday.

Indian men's hockey team defeated Spain in the bronze medal match by 2-1 to win back-to-back medals after 52 years at the Olympics after 1972 Munich Games. This match will also be remembered for the Sreejesh's last match at the international level. The 36-year-old had announced his retirement from the prolonged 18-years of international career before the commencement of the Paris Games.

The former captain couldn't hold his emotions after the win and went all out with his emotional celebrations. He went on to recreat his viral celebration from India's Tokyo Olympics bronze win, where he sat on top of the goal post and threw his hands into the air with excitement.

The Indian goalkeeper was carried on the shoulders by the captain Harmanpreet Singh, who scored both the goals, and roam all over the ground. Even everyone from the team ran towards Sreejesh, who was playing his final match for India.

Before the match, Sreejesh had shared a post on his X handle, expressing gratitude towards 150 crore for showing faith in him and also mentioned that every roar, every save and every dive will always echo in his soul.

"As I stand between the posts for the final time, my heart swells with gratitude and pride. This journey, from a young boy with a dream to the man defending India's honour, has been nothing short of extraordinary," Sreejesh posted on his X handle.

"Today, I play my last match for India. Every save, every dive, every roar of the crowd will forever echo in my soul. Thank you, India, for believing in me, and for standing by me. This is not the end, but the beginning of cherished memories. Forever a custodian of dreams," he added.

Former India captain Viren Rasquinha shares an emotional note for the India's wall in Hockey - PR Sreejesh.

"18 years for the Indian team, 335 matches, 2 Olympic medals, Countless saves, Countless moments of joy for hockey fans all across, This is what it means to @16Sreejesh and the Indian Hockey players. So proud to be a hockey player," wrote Viren Rasquinha.

    .

Paris (France): Following Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal triumph, legendary India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh recreated his 2020 Tokyo Olympics celebration at the Paris Olympics 2024 here on Thursday.

Indian men's hockey team defeated Spain in the bronze medal match by 2-1 to win back-to-back medals after 52 years at the Olympics after 1972 Munich Games. This match will also be remembered for the Sreejesh's last match at the international level. The 36-year-old had announced his retirement from the prolonged 18-years of international career before the commencement of the Paris Games.

The former captain couldn't hold his emotions after the win and went all out with his emotional celebrations. He went on to recreat his viral celebration from India's Tokyo Olympics bronze win, where he sat on top of the goal post and threw his hands into the air with excitement.

The Indian goalkeeper was carried on the shoulders by the captain Harmanpreet Singh, who scored both the goals, and roam all over the ground. Even everyone from the team ran towards Sreejesh, who was playing his final match for India.

Before the match, Sreejesh had shared a post on his X handle, expressing gratitude towards 150 crore for showing faith in him and also mentioned that every roar, every save and every dive will always echo in his soul.

"As I stand between the posts for the final time, my heart swells with gratitude and pride. This journey, from a young boy with a dream to the man defending India's honour, has been nothing short of extraordinary," Sreejesh posted on his X handle.

"Today, I play my last match for India. Every save, every dive, every roar of the crowd will forever echo in my soul. Thank you, India, for believing in me, and for standing by me. This is not the end, but the beginning of cherished memories. Forever a custodian of dreams," he added.

Former India captain Viren Rasquinha shares an emotional note for the India's wall in Hockey - PR Sreejesh.

"18 years for the Indian team, 335 matches, 2 Olympic medals, Countless saves, Countless moments of joy for hockey fans all across, This is what it means to @16Sreejesh and the Indian Hockey players. So proud to be a hockey player," wrote Viren Rasquinha.

    .

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PR SREEJESH TOKYO CELEBRATIONPR SREEJESH CELEBRATION BRONZEMENS HOCKEY TEAM BRONZE MEDALPR SREEJESH PARIS CELEBRATIONOLYMPICS 2024PARIS OLYMPICS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.