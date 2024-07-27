Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates: India Men's Hockey Team Emerge Triumphant Against New Zealand, Win By 3-2

Paris 2024 Olympics : Disappointing show from shooters; fails to qualify for 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team medal round

Although, the Indian pair of Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta made comeback after struggling in the initial stages they managed to rack up only a total of 628.7 and concluded the qualification round at the sixth place, missing a sport in the medal round just by a whisker as top four entered the medal rounds. The another Indian duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh concluded at the 12th position with a score of 626.3.