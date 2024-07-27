Captain Harmanpreet Singh's timely goal on the penalty stroke propelled India to secure a comprehensive 3-2 victory over New Zealand in their campaign opener of the hockey competition. Manpreet Singh, Prasad Vivek Sagar and Harmanpreet were the goal scorer for India.
Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates: India Men's Hockey Team Emerge Triumphant Against New Zealand, Win By 3-2
It has been a mixed bag of results for the Indian contingents so far on Day 1 as Manu Bhaker entered the final of the Women's 10m Air Pistol but the other shooters failed to secure a place in the medal match. Balraj Panwar entered the Repechage round by concluding the Men's Single Sculls at the fourth place with a timing of 7:7.11.
LIVE FEED
Paris Olympics Live Updates: Timely Penalty Stroke Helped India Beat New Zealand In Campaign Opener
-
GOOOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 27, 2024
Captain Harmanpreet Singh scores from the Penalty Stroke.
Just 2 minutes to go in the game.
ndia 🇮🇳 3 - 2 New Zealand 🇳🇿#IndvsNz #Paris24 #Olympics #HockeyLayegaGold #IndiaAtOlympics #Hockey #WinItForSreejesh
Paris Olympics Live Updates: Manpreet Singh Scores Equaliser For India, Match Hangs In Balance
Seasoned campaigner Manpreet Singh scored a goal for India to overcome the deficit against New Zealand, who amassed the first goal of the match inside the first quarter. The scores are currently level after the first half. India would want to win this encounter with an more margin to fancy their chances to qualify for quarterfinals.
-
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!! 👊🏼👊🏼— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 27, 2024
Who else but Mandeep Singh Scores the first goal for the Indian team at Paris Olympics..
India 🇮🇳 1 - 1 New Zealand 🇳🇿
Mandeep Singh 23' (PC) #IndvsNz #Paris24 #Olympics #HockeyLayegaGold #IndiaAtOlympics #Hockey #WinItForSreejesh
Paris Olympics Live Updates: Satwik, Chirag Pair Emerge Triumphant In Group C Clash, Beat France Duo By 2-0
Third-ranked pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the France duo of Corvee Lucas and Labrar Ronan in the Group C match of the men's double of the badminton. The Indian duo defeated the French pair in two straight sets, scoring 21-17, 21-14. Satwik and Chirag demonstrated great determination and skill, taking only 47 minutes to claim their first victory in the ongoing Olympics.
-
🚨 Badminton - @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 register a comfortable win in the first group stage match 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Eb4usRfQxE— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 27, 2024
Paris Olympics Live Updates: Lakshya Sen Beats Kevin Cordon Of Guatemala In Straight Sets
Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen beat Kevin Cordon of Guatemala in straight games in a group match of the men's singles badminton competition. The 22-year-old Sen won 21-8 22-20 against reigning Pan American champion Cordon in his Olympics debut match that lasted 42 minutes.
-
🚨 Badminton - @lakshya_sen gets his first win in his first match 👏🏽 A comfortable 2 set win. pic.twitter.com/OdjwuivPIK— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 27, 2024
Paris Olympics Live Updates: Harmeet Desai Kicks Off His Campaign With Win, Beat Jordan's Yaman Zaid By 4-0
Appearing in his maiden Olympics, seasoned Indian paddler Harmeet Desai progressed to the second round of the men's singles table tennis competition with a convincing 4-0 victory over Jordan's Zaid Abo Yaman. Harmeet won 11-7 11-9 11-5 11-5 to get his campaign underway on a positive note, beating ranked 538 opponents. He will next take on France's Lebrun Felix in the round of 64 of the men's single table tennis event.
-
🚨 Table Tennis - Easy win for @HarmeetDesai as makes his way into the next round with a comfortable 4-0 win! pic.twitter.com/rjXNq4WaJe— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 27, 2024
Paris Olympics Live Updates: Harmeet Desai wins first two sets against Jordan's rival
Harmeet Desai is also in action in a preliminary round fixture against Zaid Yaman of Jordan. He has won three games so far in match and is on his way towards an easy win. In the other match, Lakshya's opponent is making a comeback and he has taken a lead of five points in the second set.
Paris Olympics Live Updates: Lakshya Sen wins first set by 21-8; On his way to register dominating win
Lakshya Sen is just dominating his opponent with ease and is on his way to register a win. The Indian shuttler pocketed the first set by 21-8.
Paris Olympics Live: Manu Bhaker Enters Final With Third Place Finish; Rhythm Sangwan knocked out
India's Manu Bhaker had a impressive outing in the Women's 10m individual event with a score of 580 and a third-place finish. However, her compatriot Rhythm Sangwan finished with a total of 573 and exited from the qualification. Manu will play the final of the event on Sunday from 3:30 PM IST.
Paris Olympics Live: Indian Tennis duo of Rohan Bopanna and N Balaji to be in action; Manu Bhaker to feature in 10m Air Pistol women's qualification
Up next, India's veteran Tennis star Rohan Bopanna and N Balaji will kick off their campaign in the Paris Games in while India will also witness a couple of shooters featuring in the 10m Air Pistol women's qualification.
Paris Olympics Live: A disappointing day for shooting continues, Sarabjot Singh misses out on 10m Air Pistol event final by whisker
The struggle for Indian shooters continued in the 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification event as well after Sarabjot Singh missed out on an entry to the medal match by a close margin. He equaled number of points with Germany's shooter at eighth position Robin Walter but lagged behind in the number of bullseyes. Arjun Cheema finished the event at the 18th place with a total of 574.
-
🇮🇳 𝗔 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘁, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝘁 𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗻'𝘁 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲! Sarabjot Singh misses out on the final as he finishes at 9, with a total score of 577. He missed out on the top 8 by one X in comparison to Robin Walter of Germany.— India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) July 27, 2024
😔 Arjun Cheema unfortunately didn't… pic.twitter.com/6bz9RIMIW0
Paris Olympics Live: Arjun Cheema climbing through the ranks; Sarabjot struggling
Arjun Cheema is making a steady progress and is climbing up in the rankings with precise shooting. He is at the third place as Series 3 is going on while Sarabjot is at the 18th position in the qualification event.
Paris Olympics Live: Arjun Cheema and Sarabjot Singh start in 10M Air Pistol Individual Men's Qualification
Indian shooters Arjun Cheema and Sarabjot Singh are in 10M Air Pistol Men's Qualification and they have started their campaign. Serbia's Damir Mikec is topping the charts at the moment with a total of 186.
Paris 2024 Olympics : Disappointing show from shooters; fails to qualify for 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team medal round
Although, the Indian pair of Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta made comeback after struggling in the initial stages they managed to rack up only a total of 628.7 and concluded the qualification round at the sixth place, missing a sport in the medal round just by a whisker as top four entered the medal rounds. The another Indian duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh concluded at the 12th position with a score of 626.3.
-
🇮🇳 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁! Here is how our shooters fared in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at #Paris2024 👇— India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) July 27, 2024
🔫 Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal despite putting in a strong performance finish outside the top 4.… pic.twitter.com/TOmlxDZUj6
Paris 2024 Olympics Live: Balraj Panwar Finishes Fourth; Enters Repchage
Indian rower Balraj Panwar finished Heat 1 of the Men's Singles Skulls at the fourth position with a timing of 7:07.11 and will now feature in the Repechage. The rowers in the Repechage might have a shot at the bronze medal.
-
🇮🇳 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗿𝗮𝗷 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝘄𝗮𝗿! Balraj Panwar finished 4th, with a timing of 7:07.11, which confirms his participation in the repechage round tomorrow.— India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) July 27, 2024
🚣 He covered the first 1000m in 3:31.24 where he was positioned 4th. He will now compete in the… pic.twitter.com/gL8OAM3Um3
