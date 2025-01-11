ETV Bharat / sports

Won 10 Olympic Medals In Water, Then Lost Them In Fire; US Olympic Swimmer Faces Wrath Of Los Angeles Wildfires

Former US Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr. lost his 10 Olympic medals in the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles

US Olympic Swimmer Gary Hall Jr Loses 10 Medals In California Wildfires
Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr. lost 10 Olympic medals in California Fires (AP and AFP)
Published : Jan 11, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

Hyderabad: Wildfires across the Los Angeles area have caused a lot of destruction so far, with many homes destroyed and tens of thousands fleeing. One of the victims of the wildfires is US Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr., who suffered immense loss due to the wildfires. The 50-year-old athlete revealed to the Sydney Morning Herald that the fires destroyed his rented home in Pacific Palisades, ten Olympic medals, and most of his belongings. The former champion swimmer escaped with only a few personal items and his dog.

The wildfires in Southern California have forced many residents to flee from the locality. Describing the drastic situation in the country, Hall said it was worse than the apocalypse.

"It was worse than any apocalypse movie you've ever seen, and 1,000 times worse," Hall said in an article published on Thursday.

In an illustrious career, Hall won back-to-back gold medals in the 2000 (Sydney) and 2004 (Athens) Olympics. He also bagged three golds in relay events at the 1996 (Atlanta) Games and secured three silver and two bronze medals in the Olympic Games.

Hall shared that he had no time to recover his medals after the fire broke out.

"I did think about the medals, but there wasn't time. Everything burned. It's something I can live without. In the end, it's just stuff. It'll take hard work to rebuild, but what can you do?" he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Although Hall faced a lot of devastation losing most of his personal belongings and the prestigious Olympic medals, he remains optimistic about starting on a fresh note.

"It's not just about me. My home and my business are gone, but it's time to start a new chapter. I'm fortunate that, even in chaos, I can stay calm. We were told to run for our lives," he said.

