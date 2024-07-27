ETV Bharat / sports

Olympic Organisers Apologise For Introducing South Korean Athletes As North Korea

Paris (France): Olympic Games organisers said they deeply apologise for introducing South Korea's athletes as North Korea during the opening ceremony in Paris. As the South Korean athletes waved their nation's flag on a boat floating down the Seine River Friday evening, they were announced in both French and English as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. South Korea is the Republic of Korea.

We deeply apologise for the mistake that occurred when introducing the Korean team during the opening ceremony broadcast, the International Olympic Committee said in a post on X in Korean. The South Korean Ministry of Culture Sports and Tourism Vice Minister Jang Mi Ran requested a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach over the incident, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday. It said the ministry also asked South Korea's Foreign Ministry to file a strong government-level complaint with the French government.

The statement said South Korea's Olympic committee separately asked the organizers of the Paris Games to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents. IOC spokesperson Mark Adams on Saturday called the error clearly deeply regrettable".