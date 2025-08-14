Olympic Bronze Medalist Vece Paes Passes Away; Know About His Career Achievements

Hyderabad: Olympic bronze medalist and father of Leander Paes, Vece Paes, passed away at the age of 80 at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday night. A member of the bronze-winning Indian hockey team in the 1972 Olympics. Vece turned 80 last April. The sports community is saddened by the loss of the former hockey great. Apart from hockey, he also played cricket, football and rugby.

Career achievements

Beyond Olympic medals and an illustrious playing career, Vaes will be remembered by fans as one of the pioneers in sports medicine. Though born in Goa, he spent most of his life in Kolkata. He studied sports medicine after his playing career. He also wormed in the sports administration, and one of his notable stints was with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as anti-doping officer. He has also worked with the Asian Cricket Council and the Davis Cup team.

File Photo: Vece Paes (Getty Images)

He was also the President of the Rugby Football Union of India from 1996-2002. He also worked as the team doctor of the Indian hockey team during the Athens 2004 Olympics. Notably, Vece's son, Leander, also won bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Viren Rasquinha pays tribute

Former Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha offered his condolences after the demise of the former Olympic medalist. Notably, he was captaining the team in 2004 when Vece worked as the team doctor.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Dr. Vece Paes. He was a midfielder with the team that won the bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. An amazing Sports Physician, he was the team doctor when I played at Athens 2004. Incredible human being. RIP Doc. Thank you for everything," he wrote while taking to 'X'.

Hockey India also paid tribute to the former Indian midfielder.

"Dr. Vece Paes, a true sports icon, sadly passed away this morning. His achievements on and off the field inspired generations. As a member of the 1972 Munich Olympics bronze-winning team, he made India proud. His legacy will live on," they wrote.