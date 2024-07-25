ETV Bharat / sports

Olympic Football: Fans Invade Pitch, Goal Disallowed; Morocco Beat Argentina 2-1 In Chaotic Fixture

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 20 hours ago

In a chaotic fixture in the Olympics, Morocco outplayed Argentina by 2-1. Argentina had equalled the game at 2-2 in the dying minutes but the fixture was suspended for a while after Moroccan fans invaded the pitch. When the play started again there was a twist in the tale as the goal was disallowed due to offside and Morroco won the match by 2-1.

Argentina vs Morocco Olympic Soccer
Invaders run on the pitch during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco (AP)

Saint-Etienne (France): Morocco fans crashed the pitch to protest a late goal by Argentina at the opening match of the Paris Olympics men's soccer tournament, an angry and bizarre scene that left the game suspended for nearly two hours with only minutes remaining. Moments before play resumed, the goal was disallowed by VAR for offside. Morocco held on for a 2-1 victory. But not before a furious reaction from Morocco fans who thought they'd been denied a critical win.

Objects were thrown and invading Morocco fans were tackled by security on the field at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne after Argentina tied it 2-2 with a goal from Cristian Medina in the 16th minute of added time. There were images of some Argentina players flinching when what appeared to be a flare was thrown. Bottles and cups were strewn over the field by the end.

It was initially thought that the full-time whistle had been blown. Even FIFA's website declared the game over. Video boards informed fans the match was suspended and they had to leave the stadium. About an hour after the incident, organisers at the venue said the match was not officially over and VAR was reviewing whether the goal would stand.

Players eventually re-entered the field after a long delay and began to warm up before the game could be concluded. After warmups, players from both teams stood on the field in the otherwise empty stadium while an official reviewed the video. He offered a brief explanation to Argentina's players after the goal was overturned while players on Morocco's bench celebrated. The play went on for about three minutes after the resumption before the final whistle was blown.

Morocco had led the game 2-0 before Argentina's fight back. Giuliano Simeone scored in the 68th minute and Medina levelled the game deep into time added on.

