Olympic Gold Medalist Imane Khelif Must Undergo Genetic Sex Screening To Compete In Upcoming Events

Hyderabad: Olympics gold medalist Imane Khelif will have to undergo genetic sex screening introduced by the sport’s governing body to participate in the upcoming events. World Boxing made a mandatory announcement of mandatory sex testing for all athletes on Friday.

The governing body has specifically mentioned in their announcement that the Algerian gold medal winner must be screened before taking part in the upcoming events including the Eindhoven Box Cup which is to be held in the Netherlands next month.

“The introduction of mandatory testing will be part of a new policy on ‘Sex, Age and Weight’ to ensure the safety of all participants and deliver a competitive level playing field for men and women,” World Boxing wrote in a statement.

The national federation of the respective boxers will be responsible for administering the tests and providing the results for the same to World Boxing.

World Boxing is responsible for organising bouts at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as they are granted provisional recognition by the International Olympic Committee. Under the new policy, all the athletes above the age of 18, will need to go for a PCR, or polymerase chain reaction genetic test. The test will determine what sex they were at birth and eligibility to compete in the event.

Khelif faced a lot of flak during her winning run in the Paris Olympics. Also, her and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting’s gold came under scrutiny. The high-profile figures such as United States President Donald Trump and Elon Musk also stepped in with their remarks.

The 26-year-old along with Lin Yu-ting was disqualified from the 2023 World Championships by International Boxing Association (IBA), who were the previous governing body of the sport. The duo had failed in the gender eligibility tests.

However, Khelif was cleared to compete by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the Paris Olympics. The IOC also stripped of IBA of its status as the sport’s governing body in June 2023 citing the method in which things were run as the reason.