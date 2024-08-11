ETV Bharat / sports

Paris Olympic Boxing Gold Medalist Imane Khelif Filed Legal Complaint For Online Harassment

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Paris Olympics 2024 gold medalist Imane Khelif has lodged a legal complaint in France for online harassment after suffering a major criticism and false claims about her sex during the Ongoing Summer Games. She was put into the fire after the Italian boxer Angela Carini pulled out just seconds into the match.

Paris Olympics 2024 gold medalist Imane Khelif has lodged a legal complaint in France for online harassment after suffering a major criticism and false claims about her sex during the Ongoing Summer Games. She was put into the fire after the Italian boxer Angela Carini pulled out just seconds into the match.
Imane Khelif kissing the medal (AP)

Paris (France): Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who clinched a gold medal in the women's welterweight category boxing event, has filed a legal complaint in France for online harassment after facing huge criticism for false claims about her sex during the Paris Olympics, her lawyer said on Sunday.

The Algerian female boxer faced a lot of criticism and abuse regarding her eligibility to participate in the Paris Games under unspecified gender after her Italian opponent Angela Carini pulled out of the pre-quarterfinal clash of welterweight bout in a mere 46 seconds.

"The complaint was filed on Friday with a special unit in the Paris prosecutor's office for combating online hate speech, alleging aggravated cyber-harassment targeting Khelif," lawyer Nabil Boudi said. In a statement, he described it as a misogynist, racist and sexist campaign against the boxer.

According to French law, the complaint doesn't name an alleged offender, and hence, it's all now up to prosecutors to investigate the matter or not.

Khelif was disqualified from the world boxing championship held in India by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) for failing the gender eligibility test. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) defended the Algerian boxer, stating that the governing body has followed similar guidelines to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and she had participated there, hence she is participating here as well. Khelif was knocked out of the competition in her quarterfinal bout at the Tokyo Olympics.

"These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA (International Boxing Association). However, the rules of eligibility were based on those of the Tokyo Games in 2021 and cannot be changed during a competition," the IOC said in a statement.

“The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure – especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years. The IOC is saddened by the abuse that the two athletes are currently receiving,” the IOC said.

Experts say the scrutiny of Khelif and Lin reflected disproportionate scrutiny and discrimination toward female athletes of colour when it comes to sex testing and false claims that they are male or transgender.

Paris (France): Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who clinched a gold medal in the women's welterweight category boxing event, has filed a legal complaint in France for online harassment after facing huge criticism for false claims about her sex during the Paris Olympics, her lawyer said on Sunday.

The Algerian female boxer faced a lot of criticism and abuse regarding her eligibility to participate in the Paris Games under unspecified gender after her Italian opponent Angela Carini pulled out of the pre-quarterfinal clash of welterweight bout in a mere 46 seconds.

"The complaint was filed on Friday with a special unit in the Paris prosecutor's office for combating online hate speech, alleging aggravated cyber-harassment targeting Khelif," lawyer Nabil Boudi said. In a statement, he described it as a misogynist, racist and sexist campaign against the boxer.

According to French law, the complaint doesn't name an alleged offender, and hence, it's all now up to prosecutors to investigate the matter or not.

Khelif was disqualified from the world boxing championship held in India by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) for failing the gender eligibility test. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) defended the Algerian boxer, stating that the governing body has followed similar guidelines to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and she had participated there, hence she is participating here as well. Khelif was knocked out of the competition in her quarterfinal bout at the Tokyo Olympics.

"These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA (International Boxing Association). However, the rules of eligibility were based on those of the Tokyo Games in 2021 and cannot be changed during a competition," the IOC said in a statement.

“The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure – especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years. The IOC is saddened by the abuse that the two athletes are currently receiving,” the IOC said.

Experts say the scrutiny of Khelif and Lin reflected disproportionate scrutiny and discrimination toward female athletes of colour when it comes to sex testing and false claims that they are male or transgender.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IMANE KHELIFIMANE KHELIF FILED LEGAL COMPLAINTIMANE KHELIF BIOLOGICAL MENIMANE KHELIF TRANSGENDEROLYMPICS 2024IMANE KHELIF CONTROVERSY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.