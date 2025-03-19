Oldest Cricketer To Debut In International Cricket, Andrew Brownlee Scripts History

Hyderabad: With every passing day, Cricket witnesses records being broken or created. When the cricketers usually decide to call their time at the age of 40, there have been some exceptions where the players have gone on to play international cricket till the age of 50, something which is rarely seen in full-time member countries of the ICC.

On Tuesday, March 18, Andrew Brownlee became the oldest player to make a debut in international cricket history, reported 24NewsHD TV channel. The 62-year-old Brownlee scripted history by making his T20I debut during the Falkland Islands's game against Costa Rica. Notably, with this game against Costa Rica, Falkland Island became the 106th team to compete in international cricket.

Brownlee's debut surpassed the previous record held by Osman Goker of Turkey, who made his international debut at 59 against Romania in a T20I game in August 2019.

The overall age of the Falkland Islands team's playing XI was above 40, with three players being 56 years old. The youngest player in the side was around 31.

During the tour, Brownlee played in two more games on March 11 and March 12. He batted at number 10 in all three games and recorded one, two or three runs respectively, which feature two not-out innings. . He also bowled one over of medium pace in the second T20I he played.