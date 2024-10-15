Konark Suryas Odisha To Face Southern SuperStars In Legends League Cricket Final In Srinagar

Srinagar: Irfan Pathan's Konark Suryas Odisha will face Kedar Jadhav's Southern SuperStars in the highly anticipated final of the Legends League Cricket on Wednesday at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. Pathan, reflecting on the impact of the tournament, said, “Legends League Cricket is inspiring young people in Kashmir by bringing international stars like Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan and Yusuf Pathan. It lets young cricketers dream that they, too, can become the next big names in the sport. The final is going to be very exciting for the people of Srinagar.”

Southern SuperStars captain Kedar Jadhav also shared his enthusiasm. “Playing in front of packed stadiums in Srinagar has been special. The team has performed well throughout the league and playoffs, and we're ready to go. The support from the fans has been overwhelming,” Jadhav said.

The Southern SuperStars topped the league standings after winning five of their seven matches, losing only to Toyam Hyderabad twice. Konark Suryas Odisha finished second, with three wins from seven matches. The two teams previously met in Qualifier 1 where Southern SuperStars won by seven wickets, led by Hamilton Masakadza's 67-run performance.

Organisers Vivek Khushalani and Raman Raheja expressed gratitude for the smooth conduct of the tournament, despite the region's sensitive history. “We’ve received full support here in Kashmir and never felt like we were in a challenging environment. We thank LG Manoj Sinha, the administration, and the security forces for their cooperation,” Khushalani said during a pre-final press conference held at the Radisson Collection Srinagar.

Raheja added, “The tournament has been a success, and we’re excited for the final match. We hope the fans will show up in large numbers to support the players and enjoy a fantastic game.”