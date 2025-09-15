ETV Bharat / sports

Odisha Man Kishore Mania Still Trains Cricketers At 72

Kishore Mania with his students (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 15, 2025 at 2:47 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: Kishore Mania, a highly respected cricket coach in Odisha, known as the 'Dronacharya' of the state's cricket, who coached numerous prominent players, including former India opener and current national selector Shiv Sunder Das, continues to offer free coaching to children at the age of 72.

For more than four decades, he has been the guiding force behind budding cricketers of Odisha. Fondly called the "grandfather of Odisha cricket", Mania has created what many describe as a cricket factory for the state. His coaching has shaped several prominent players, including Ranjiv Biswal, Shiv Sundar Das, Shritam Das, Lalatendu Vidyadhar Mohapatra, and Satya Ranjan Satpathy Voli. Yet, despite his reputation, Mania emphasises one thing above all to be a good person first.

Kishore Mania (ETV Bharat)

"Small children pay some money at the time of admission, but senior players don't pay for their dresses or shoes," Mania said. Sharing his journey, Manis said that his coaching journey began in Baripada between 1975 and 1982, where the atmosphere for cricket was vibrant.

He fondly recalls Odisha's performances in the Ranji Trophy and the East Zone championships. "We lost to Bengal in Baripada when Arun Lal and Sourajit Mohapatra dominated with the ball. But those were exciting times," he said.

Kishore Mania (ETV Bharat)

Mania has coached in Koraput, Kalahandi, Cuttack, and beyond. Currently, he trains at Pragati Sporting Club in Bhubaneswar. A former coach in the state sports department, Mania retired in 2011. "During my job, I only focused on cricket. I never looked back," he said. Mania dedicated his life to cricket and never got married. He lives with his sister in the Keshura area in Bhubaneswar.

"I will train children as long as I can; after that, it's God’s will," he added. His students said, "Mania Sir first teaches us discipline, then the game. He is more than a coach; he is our teacher."

Students playing on the field (ETV Bharat)

"I have been training here since 2019. He teaches me cricket along with discipline. I aim to be a good cricketer in the future. Shikhar Dhawan is my role model," said junior cricketer Subhranshu Kumar.

Kishore Mania with his students (ETV Bharat)

