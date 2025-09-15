ETV Bharat / sports

Odisha Man Kishore Mania Still Trains Cricketers At 72

Bhubaneswar: Kishore Mania, a highly respected cricket coach in Odisha, known as the 'Dronacharya' of the state's cricket, who coached numerous prominent players, including former India opener and current national selector Shiv Sunder Das, continues to offer free coaching to children at the age of 72.

For more than four decades, he has been the guiding force behind budding cricketers of Odisha. Fondly called the "grandfather of Odisha cricket", Mania has created what many describe as a cricket factory for the state. His coaching has shaped several prominent players, including Ranjiv Biswal, Shiv Sundar Das, Shritam Das, Lalatendu Vidyadhar Mohapatra, and Satya Ranjan Satpathy Voli. Yet, despite his reputation, Mania emphasises one thing above all to be a good person first.

Kishore Mania (ETV Bharat)

"Small children pay some money at the time of admission, but senior players don't pay for their dresses or shoes," Mania said. Sharing his journey, Manis said that his coaching journey began in Baripada between 1975 and 1982, where the atmosphere for cricket was vibrant.