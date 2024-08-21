ETV Bharat / sports

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Awards Rs 4 Crores To Amit Rohidas, PR Sreejesh Receives 50 Lakh

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi honoured the Indian Hockey team for their remarkable achievement of securing the Bronze Medal at the recent Olympic Games at a grand celebration -- Vijay Utsav took place at Kalinga Stadium on August 21, 2024.

The Indian hockey team, captained by Harmanpreet Singh and featuring Odia star Amit Rohidas, clinched the Bronze Medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a decisive victory over Spain.

The Vijay Utsav kicked off with an energetic parade from Biju Patnaik Airport to Kalinga Stadium, culminating in a grand celebration of the nation’s sporting heroes with thousands of people and hundreds of folk artists joining the Roadshow. The roadshow was a true testament to the state’s unwavering support for hockey and its deep connection with the sport as stated by Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi opened all doors to encourage the Hockey Team by announcing ₹15 lakh for each player, ₹10 lakhs for each support staff, ₹50 lakhs for PR Sreejesh, and ₹4 crore for Odisha’s star, Amit Rohidas.

The Odisha Government is now focusing on enhancing grassroots-level infrastructure to promote sports across the state. This strategic move aligns with the Chief Minister of Odisha’s vision to build a robust sports ecosystem and elevate the overall sports culture in the state.