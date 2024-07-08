Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Announces Cash Incentive Of Rs 15 Lakh For Paris Olympics Bound Players From State

Bhuvaneshwar: Odisha Chief Minister announced cash prize money of Rs 15 lakh for two athletes -- Asian Games Silver Medalist Kishore Kumar Jena and ace hockey rusher Amit Rohitdas who will be representing India in the Paris 2024 Olympics, starting from July 26.

"I hope that; the amount will inspire the athletes to deliver outstanding performances and bring glory to the nation," Majhi said.

"Olympics are the pinnacle of games. Kishore Jena and Amit Rohidas by qualifying to participate in the Paris Olympics, have not only made their homeland but the entire state proud with their achievement," he added.

The Odisha CM also extended wishes for the athletes on the behalf of people of the state and asserted that he believes in their hard work, will power, and dedication. "On behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to both the young athletes. I have full faith in their invisible willpower, hard work, dedication, and perseverance, which will inspire the budding talents of the state."

Amit Rohidas is one of the best rushers in the world at present. He made his international debut at the Sultan Azlan 2013 in Malaysia. Amit, who played a vital role in India's gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Silver medal win at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Amit also played a crucial role in India’s Gold medal win at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Kishore Jena will accompany 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in the Javelin throw event. Jena had bagged the silver medal in the last year's Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 and would want to fancy his chances to script a history.