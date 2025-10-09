ODI Women's World Cup | Richa Ghosh's 94 Takes India Women To 251 Against South Africa Women
Put into bat, India posted a challenging 251 courtesy Richa Ghosh's knock. Ghosh missed a deserving century
Published : October 9, 2025 at 7:48 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: India Women rode on Richa Ghosh's aggressive 94 as they posted a challenging 251 in their league game of the ongoing ODI Women's World Cup 2025 here on Thursday.
Put into bat at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Indian openers Pratika Rawal (37) and Smriti Mandhana (23) added 55 runs for the first wicket. Mandhana was the first Indian batter who made the long walk back to the dressing room.
One-down Harleen Deol did not trouble the scorers as she was dismissed cheaply after making just 13 runs. India, after 17 overs, was poised at 83 for 2. The hosts then slipped to 102 for 6 as they lost four wickets in quick succession. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (9), Jemimah Rodrigues (0), Deepti Sharma (4) and Amanjot Kaur (13) failed miserably as South African bowlers dominated the innings.
It was then the Richa Ghosh show as she not only entertained the spectators but also pulled the team out of trouble. Richa hammered 11 boundaries and four maximums as she toyed with the South African attack.
It was the 88-run stand between Richa Ghosh and Sneh Rana (33 off 24 balls) that helped India Women pull things back. Rana hit six boundaries even as she supported Ghosh, who was going guns blazing from one end. Ghosh also notched up her 7th ODI half-century.
Ghosh has given Indian bowlers something to defend. For the visitors, Chole Tryon was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with fine figures of 3 for 32.
Ghosh's 94 is the highest score while batting at No.8 or lower in Women’s ODIs. The record was held by Chloe Tryon, who scored 74 against Sri Lanka at Colombo earlier this year. India Women have been unbeaten in the marquee tournament so far, having beaten Sri Lanka and Pakistan by 59 runs (DLS method) and 88 runs respectively. The Women in Blue would look to continue the winning streak.
