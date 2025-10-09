ETV Bharat / sports

ODI Women's World Cup | Richa Ghosh's 94 Takes India Women To 251 Against South Africa Women

India's Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the ICC Women's World Cup ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, October 9, 2025 ( PTI )

Visakhapatnam: India Women rode on Richa Ghosh's aggressive 94 as they posted a challenging 251 in their league game of the ongoing ODI Women's World Cup 2025 here on Thursday.

Put into bat at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Indian openers Pratika Rawal (37) and Smriti Mandhana (23) added 55 runs for the first wicket. Mandhana was the first Indian batter who made the long walk back to the dressing room.

One-down Harleen Deol did not trouble the scorers as she was dismissed cheaply after making just 13 runs. India, after 17 overs, was poised at 83 for 2. The hosts then slipped to 102 for 6 as they lost four wickets in quick succession. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (9), Jemimah Rodrigues (0), Deepti Sharma (4) and Amanjot Kaur (13) failed miserably as South African bowlers dominated the innings.

It was then the Richa Ghosh show as she not only entertained the spectators but also pulled the team out of trouble. Richa hammered 11 boundaries and four maximums as she toyed with the South African attack.