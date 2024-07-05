ETV Bharat / sports

ODI Tri-series Format Returns As Pakistan Announces Schedule For 2024-25 Season

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced the international home season for 2024-25 and the format of the ODI tri-series will be back in the fold after a long time. Apart from that, Pakistan will tour Bangladesh, England and West Indies to play seven Test matches in total.

Hyderabad: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced their home and away schedule for the 2024-25 season and it marks the return of the ODI tri-series format after a long span. The team will play the tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand before hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 to prepare for the ICC event.

The team will travel to Bangladesh, West Indies and England to play seven Tests in total according to the schedule. They will also tour Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa to play nine ODIs and as many T20Is coupled with two Tests.

All the Test fixtures are going to be a part of the World Test Championship cycle where they are placed at the fifth position in the points table with a point percentage of 36.66. Pakistan’s home season will commence with a two-Test series against Bangladesh in August and they will lock horns against England for a three-Test series in October.

Pakistan’s Test campaign at home will end with a couple of red-ball fixtures against West Indies in January and the focus will be then headed towards the Champions Trophy and the preparatory tri-series before that.

Pakistan’s away season will have a jam-packed three-month schedule from November to January as they will tour Australia and Zimbabwe to play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

“It was critically important for us to finalise, lock and announce our 2024-25 home international cricket season now. This ensures that both the men's cricket team management and the PCB event staff have sufficient time to prepare, plan and deliver these series to our very high expectations and standards, showcasing Pakistan as an outstanding cricket nation and the PCB as a thoroughly professional organisation,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

“By announcing the complete schedule of home international matches, we are also inviting and encouraging our passionate local and travelling cricket supporters to plan their holidays. They will not only be entertained with some exciting and intense cricket, but also have the opportunity to explore this beautiful country, which has so much to offer.

