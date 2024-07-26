ODI Format Needs To Be Made A Little Interesting, Opines Pragyan Ojha

Hyderabad: Amidst the rising fame of T20 cricket and some star cricketers promoting red-ball cricket, there has been a discussion regarding the depleting significance of the 50-over format. Sharing his views on the future of ODI cricket, former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha has opined that the format needs to be made a little more interesting. While responding to a query by ETV Bharat regarding whether ODI cricket is taking a backseat during a press interaction, Ojha was affirmative and added that the format must go through some changes.

Pragyan Ojha said that ODI needs a revamp. (ETV Bharat)

“Yes. ODI cricket has tried to regain its popularity in recent times The fading popularity is not because somebody is trying to promote T20 cricket or somebody is only focusing on Test cricket. Test cricket will always have its crowd. That segment is different. But after the T20s introduction, I would say people are busy with their profession or schedule, and one-day cricket is a very long format for them to follow,” Ojha stated.

“There need to be some changes put into one-day cricket. Especially, more than bilateral series they can go with multi-nation tournaments like Titan Cup. Make it a little more interesting.”

Further elaborating on his point, Ojha remarked that people need bigger occasions to follow the 50-over format.

“T20 cricket is interesting from the fans’ point of view. Once people start getting interested and they follow the game, one-day cricket will pick up. In the World Cup and Champions Trophy people follow the format, so people need bigger occasions to follow ODIs. How we address the issue will be very important,” he added.

India will host Sri Lanka for a white-ball series which includes three T20Is and three ODIs starting from July 27.

(Watch the live coverage of the India Tour of Sri Lanka, 7 PM onwards starting on 27th July 2024 LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 1 in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 in Hindi and Sony Sports Ten 4 channels in Tamil & Telugu. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the India Tour of Sri Lanka in India - comprising three T20Is & three ODIs)