ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs SL: Maheesh Theekshana Owns Multiple Records Wih Four Wickets In Hamilton

Sri Lankan spinner Mahesh Theekshana picked four wickets and registered his first hat trick of 2025.

SL vs NZ
File Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket Team (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Hamilton: Sri Lankan spinner Mahesh Theekshana etched his name in the record books with a hattrick against New Zealand in the second ODI. He clocked the first hat trick of 2025 and also became the seventh Sri Lankan to take a hat trick in 50-over cricket. Also, he helped Sri Lanka restrict New Zealand on 255/9 after they got to a solid start from the top order.

The match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand was reduced to 37 overs due to the interruption of rain. The off-spinner scripted the tale of his hattrick in the 35th and 37th over. He took two wickets on the last two deliveries of the 35th over and then also picked a dismissal on the first delivery of the 37th over.

More to follow…

Hamilton: Sri Lankan spinner Mahesh Theekshana etched his name in the record books with a hattrick against New Zealand in the second ODI. He clocked the first hat trick of 2025 and also became the seventh Sri Lankan to take a hat trick in 50-over cricket. Also, he helped Sri Lanka restrict New Zealand on 255/9 after they got to a solid start from the top order.

The match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand was reduced to 37 overs due to the interruption of rain. The off-spinner scripted the tale of his hattrick in the 35th and 37th over. He took two wickets on the last two deliveries of the 35th over and then also picked a dismissal on the first delivery of the 37th over.

More to follow…

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALANDMAHEESH THEEKSHANAHAMILTON ODISL VS NZ 2ND ODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.