NZ vs SL: Maheesh Theekshana Owns Multiple Records Wih Four Wickets In Hamilton

Hamilton: Sri Lankan spinner Mahesh Theekshana etched his name in the record books with a hattrick against New Zealand in the second ODI. He clocked the first hat trick of 2025 and also became the seventh Sri Lankan to take a hat trick in 50-over cricket. Also, he helped Sri Lanka restrict New Zealand on 255/9 after they got to a solid start from the top order.

The match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand was reduced to 37 overs due to the interruption of rain. The off-spinner scripted the tale of his hattrick in the 35th and 37th over. He took two wickets on the last two deliveries of the 35th over and then also picked a dismissal on the first delivery of the 37th over.