ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs SA Semi-Final: Ravindra, Williamson Centuries Power New Zealand To Post Highest Total In Champions Trophy History

Lahore: Riding on Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson's century, New Zealand recorded the highest-ever team total in Champions Trophy history of 362 for 6 against South Africa in the second semifinal at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday, March 05.

After losing Will Young early, the duo accumulated 164 runs for the second wicket to provide the perfect platform for the later batters to give a final flourish in the death overs. New Zealand added 112 runs in the final 10 overs after reaching 250 in 40 overs.

Daryl Mitchel (49 off 37 balls), Glenn Phillips (49 not out off 27) and Michael Bracewell (16 off 12) provided the much-needed finish in the slog overs as South African bowlers struggled on a good batting track.

The second semi-final is the last game of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. As India qualified for the final, the winner of the second semi-final will now be played in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

The semifinal will mark the end of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan as the final will now be played in Dubai on March 9 between India and the winners of Wednesday's match.

Opting to bat, the Kiwi's left-handed opener Ravindra blasted 108 of 101 balls with 13 fours and one six, while stalwart Williamson struck 102 off 94 balls with 10 fours and two sixes. Ravindra became the first New Zealander and eighth batter to score two hundreds in the Champions Trophy history and a single edition.