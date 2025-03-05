ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs SA: Pakistan's Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Brings Out Champions Trophy Before Match

Lahore: Pakistan's Paris Olympic 2024 champion Arshad Nadeem came out with the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy before the commencement of the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday, March 5. This clash marks the

Nadeem became a national icon in Pakistan after his record-breaking performance in the final round of the 2024 Paris Olympics. He outclassed the injured, but one of his great rivals, India's Neeraj Chopra, the 28-year-old, won the gold medal in the javelin event in Paris last year with an incredible throw.

Nadeem hit 92.97 m, which was an Olympic and Asian record, to secure the gold medal, beating India's golden boy, Neeraj, who had to settle for silver, finishing second.