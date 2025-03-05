ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs SA: Pakistan's Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Brings Out Champions Trophy Before Match

Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem brought out the Champions Trophy ahead of the semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday, March 5.

Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem brought out the Champions Trophy ahead of the semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday, March 5.
NZ vs SA Pakistans Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Brings Out Champions Trophy Before Match (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 8:50 PM IST

Lahore: Pakistan's Paris Olympic 2024 champion Arshad Nadeem came out with the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy before the commencement of the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday, March 5. This clash marks the

Nadeem became a national icon in Pakistan after his record-breaking performance in the final round of the 2024 Paris Olympics. He outclassed the injured, but one of his great rivals, India's Neeraj Chopra, the 28-year-old, won the gold medal in the javelin event in Paris last year with an incredible throw.

Nadeem hit 92.97 m, which was an Olympic and Asian record, to secure the gold medal, beating India's golden boy, Neeraj, who had to settle for silver, finishing second.

The 28-year-old became Pakistan's first individual gold medallist in Olympics history. Nadeem was looking stylish in a blazer and a white shirt and also sported a cap.

After the game on Wednesday, the action will shift to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai for the final of the Champions Trophy. India won the semi-final against Australia on March 4 and will await the winner of the New Zealand vs. South Africa match.

Coming to the match front, riding on Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson's century, New Zealand recorded the highest-ever team total in Champions Trophy history of 362 for 6 against South Africa.

Lahore: Pakistan's Paris Olympic 2024 champion Arshad Nadeem came out with the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy before the commencement of the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday, March 5. This clash marks the

Nadeem became a national icon in Pakistan after his record-breaking performance in the final round of the 2024 Paris Olympics. He outclassed the injured, but one of his great rivals, India's Neeraj Chopra, the 28-year-old, won the gold medal in the javelin event in Paris last year with an incredible throw.

Nadeem hit 92.97 m, which was an Olympic and Asian record, to secure the gold medal, beating India's golden boy, Neeraj, who had to settle for silver, finishing second.

The 28-year-old became Pakistan's first individual gold medallist in Olympics history. Nadeem was looking stylish in a blazer and a white shirt and also sported a cap.

After the game on Wednesday, the action will shift to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai for the final of the Champions Trophy. India won the semi-final against Australia on March 4 and will await the winner of the New Zealand vs. South Africa match.

Coming to the match front, riding on Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson's century, New Zealand recorded the highest-ever team total in Champions Trophy history of 362 for 6 against South Africa.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NZ VS SASA VS NZARSHAD NADEEMSOUTH AFRICA VS NEW ZEALANDCHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.