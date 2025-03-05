NZ vs SA: Pakistan's Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Brings Out Champions Trophy Before Match

Lahore: Pakistan's Paris Olympic 2024 champion Arshad Nadeem came out with the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy before the commencement of the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday, March 5. This clash marks the
Nadeem became a national icon in Pakistan after his record-breaking performance in the final round of the 2024 Paris Olympics. He outclassed the injured, but one of his great rivals, India's Neeraj Chopra, the 28-year-old, won the gold medal in the javelin event in Paris last year with an incredible throw.
Nadeem hit 92.97 m, which was an Olympic and Asian record, to secure the gold medal, beating India's golden boy, Neeraj, who had to settle for silver, finishing second.
The 28-year-old became Pakistan's first individual gold medallist in Olympics history. Nadeem was looking stylish in a blazer and a white shirt and also sported a cap.
After the game on Wednesday, the action will shift to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai for the final of the Champions Trophy. India won the semi-final against Australia on March 4 and will await the winner of the New Zealand vs. South Africa match.
Coming to the match front, riding on Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson's century, New Zealand recorded the highest-ever team total in Champions Trophy history of 362 for 6 against South Africa.