NZ vs PAK: Tom Latham Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against Pakistan

Napier: New Zealand's stand-in captain Tom Latham has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan after he sustained a fracture on his right hand, New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday, March 27.

The southpaw was hit on the hand by a delivery while batting in the nets during training this week. The X-ray revealed the fracture will require at least four weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

Head coach Gary Stead confirmed that another southpaw Henry Nicholls will replace Latham in the squad, with T20I captain Michael Bracewell to continue to lead in the ODIs. Mitch Hay will don the wicket-keeping gloves.

"Henry's been in good form since returning from his three-month injury lay-off, and he'll add valuable skills and experience to the team. It’s obviously disappointing to lose Tom as captain on the eve of the series, and we wish him a speedy recovery. The side is in safe hands with Michael, who's done a great job through the T20I series," Stead said.

Nicholls, who has 78 ODI caps to his name, has missed much of this season with a calf-strain sustained in November, but returned this month with five 50-plus scores in his six domestic innings. In 76 innings, Nicholls has amassed 2116 runs at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 80.88 that includes a century and 15 fifties.

The selectors also confirmed opener Will Young will not take part in the second and third ODI of the series as he and his wife await the birth of their first child. Young will play Saturday’s opening game in his hometown of Napier before being replaced in the squad by 23-year-old Canterbury batter Rhys Mariu, who’s earned his maiden call-up as the batting cover, NZC said in a release.

"We’ve had to be flexible on this tour with numerous players unavailable for different reasons. What it does do is offer opportunities to other players, and it’s nice to introduce Rhys into the environment for the first time, as well as welcome back Henry," Stead said.

New Zealand's ODI squad assembled in Napier on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s opening game at McLean Park.