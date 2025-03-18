NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I: New Zealand Take 2-0 Lead With Five-Wicket Win In A Rain Curtailed Game

Dunedin: New Zealand’s powerful display with both the bat and ball helped them secure a victory by five wickets against Pakistan in the second T20I of the five-match series against Pakistan. With the victory in the fixture played at the University Oval, Dunedin New Zealand are now leading the bilateral series by 2-0.

The rain delayed the start of the fixture and the match was reduced to 15 overs per side. New Zealand chose to field first after winning the toss and they restricted the Pakistan batters from freeing their arms from the start. Salman Agha was the leading run-scorer for the Pakistan side with a knock of 46 runs from 28 deliveries while Shadab Khan scored 26 runs during his stay at the crease. New Zealand bowlers produced a clinical display to restrict Pakistan on 135/9.

New Zealand hunted down the target in 13.1 overs thanks to some brisk hitting from Tim Seifert and Finn Allen. Seifert amassed 45 runs from 22 deliveries while Allen knocked 38 runs from 16 deliveries. Mitchell Hay scored an unbeaten 21 runs from 16 deliveries to help the team get over the finish line. Haris Rauf picked a couple of wickets while other Pakistan bowlers picked a single wicket each.

Pakistan have been going through a poor run of form in recent times as they were knocked out from the Champions Trophy in the league stage. Now, in the T20I series against New Zealand also they had got to a dismal start losing both of the first two matches of the series.