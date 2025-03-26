131 Runs Chased In 10 Overs; New Zealand Demolish Pakistan By Eight Wickets In 5th T20I

Wellington: New Zealand defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the fourth T20I of the series played at the Sky Stadium, Wellington, on Wednesday. With the victory, New Zealand won the series by 4-1.

Coming into the match, Pakistan had already lost the series and were looking for a consolation win in the final match of the series. However, it was another dominating display from the New Zealanders right from the word go. The team opted to bowl after winning the toss, and their bowlers troubled the Pakistan batters throughout the innings.

Salman Agha was the lone warrior with his knock of 51 runs from 39 deliveries, but none of the other batters played a knock good enough to help the Pakistan team post a competitive total. Pakistan ended up posting 128/9 on the scoreboard while batting first. James Neesham was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand as he scalped five wickets while Jacob Duffy picked a couple of wickets.

The chase was a walk in the park for New Zealand as they hunted down the target of 129 runs, thanks to a scintillating knock of 97 runs from 38 deliveries from Tim Seifert, laced with 10 sixes. His explosive knock helped the team complete the chase in just 10 overs. Sufiyan Muqeem picked two wickets for Pakistan, but none of the other bowlers were able to pick any wickets.

Both teams will now play a three-match ODI series from Saturday, March 29. Napier, Hamilton and Mount Maunganui will host the three matches.