NZ vs PAK 4th T20I: New Zealand Seal Series Win With Second Biggest Victory In Terms Of Runs

Mount Maunganui: New Zealand won the five-match T20I series against Pakistan with a 115-run victory in the fourth fixture of the series. In a dominating display with both the bat and ball, the Blackcaps dominated the proceedings at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. New Zealand registered their second-biggest victory in terms of runs. Their biggest win came against West Indies in 2018 when they beat the Caribbean outfit by 119 runs at the same venue.

Winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bowl first and the New Zealand batters provided them to a fiery start. The pair of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen amassed 59 runs from 4.1 overs and the former departed after playing a knock of 44 runs from 22 deliveries.

The batters walking after him kept boosting the run rate. Finn Allen played a knock of 50 runs from 20 deliveries while Michael Bracewell provided a final flourish with a knock of unbeaten 46 runs from 26 deliveries. New Zealand posted 220/6 while batting first and posted a tough target to chase for the opposition. Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

Chasing the target, Pakistan looked nowhere near the total as they lost wickets on a continuous basis. Only two batters - Irfan Khan and Abdul Samad have scored in two digits. Jacob Duffy and Zakary Foulkes picked four and three wickets respectively. A collective effort from the New Zealand bowling unit helped them wrap up the Pakistan innings on 105. A win by 119 runs helped New Zealand win the series.

Both the teams will meet in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Sky Stadium, Wellington on Wednesday.