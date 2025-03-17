ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Second T20I?

New Zealand will be up against Pakistan in the second T20I of the bilateral series between the two nations on Tuesday.

File Photo: Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 7:46 PM IST

Dunedin: New Zealand will be up against Pakistan in the second T20I of the five-match series at the University Oval, Dunedin. The Blackcaps are leading by 1-0 in the series and so the Men in Green will be aiming to equalise the series with a win.

In the first match of the series, the New Zealand bowlers ran through the Pakistan batting unit with Jacob Duffy taking four wickets while Kyle Jamieson picked three wickets. New Zealand then chased the target in the 10.1 overs. Abrar Ahmed took the only wicket for Pakistan in the fixture.

Head to head

Both the teams have played 45 fixtures between them with Pakistan having a slight edge. Pakistan have won 23 fixtures while New Zealand have managed to win 20 contests. Two matches have ended in no result.

Pitch Report

The venue has hosted seven matches so far and has turned out to be a decent surface so far with a slight aid for the pacers as well. The highest total at the venue is 224 by New Zealand against Pakistan. The average score is around 165.

Details of live streaming for NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I

When the New Zealand vs Pakistan second T20I will be played?

The second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on Tuesday, March 18 from 6:45 AM.

Where the New Zealand vs Pakistan second T20I will be played?

The second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be hosted at the University Oval, Dunedin.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan second T20I?

The second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where to live stream the New Zealand vs Pakistan second T20I?

The live stream of the second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan can be viewed on Fancode.

