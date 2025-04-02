NZ vs PAK: Mitchell Hay Scripts History; New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 84 Runs

Hamilton: New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 84 runs in the second ODI and took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. Mitchell Hay played a crucial knock of unbeaten 99 runs from just 78 deliveries by seven fours and seven sixes. Also, with the impressive knock, he inked history becoming the third wicketkeeper batter in ODI history to remain not out on 99 runs. Also, such an occurrence happened after 11 years. Andy Flower of Zimbabwe and Swapnil Patil of the UAE are the other two batters to achieve this unique feat.

The first such incident in ODIs occurred in 1999 when Flower scored 99 runs in the fixture against Australia in Harare. Swapnil Patil replaced a similar performance against Scotland in 2014 in Lincoln. Now, Mitchell Hay played a crucial role in the Blackcaps’ victory on Wednesday.

Pakistan won the toss in the match against New Zealand and chose to bowl. The Blackcaps posted a total of 292/8 in the first innings courtesy Hay’s half-century. Muhammad Abbas contributed with a knock of 41 runs in the fixture. Sufiyan Muqeem picked a couple of wickets for the team.

Chasing the target of 208, Pakistan struggled from the start. Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah scored fifties, but they lacked support from the other end. Ben Sears picked a five-wicket haul while Jacob Duffy came up with three dismissals. Men in Green managed to post only 208 runs on the scoreboard and conceded a defeat by 84 runs.

Notably, Pakistan has lost 12 consecutive ODIs against New Zealand in New Zealand. The team has struggled in the series so far, and New Zealand has now taken an unassailable lead with the triumph.