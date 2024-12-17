NZ vs ENG 3rd Test: New Zealand Register Their Joint Biggest Win In Terms Of Runs

Hamilton: The Blackcaps defeated England by 423 runs in the third Test of the ongoing bilateral series between the two nations and scripted a historic moment. Tom Latham and Co. registered New Zealand’s joint biggest win in Test cricket in terms of runs. The team equaled the feat achieved in 2018 when New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by the same margin.

England had already won the series with a victory in the first couple of matches. However, New Zealand bowlers produced a clinical effort in the third Test to halt England's winning run and salvage some pride with a triumph in the final fixture of the series.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a total of 347 riding on half centuries from Tom Latham (63) and Mitchell Santner (76). Matthew Potts picked four wickets for England while Gus Atkinson dismissed three batters during his spell. The Blackcaps then took an advantage in the game by bundling out the opposition on 143. Matt Henry took four wickets while William O'Rourke and Mitchell Santner scalped three wickets each.

Tom Latham and Co. racked up 453 runs in the second innings as Kane Williamson played a knock of 156 runs while the duo of Will Young and Daryl Mitchell scored fifties. It was just a matter of time aftewards for New Zealand to win as they set a mammoth target of 658 for England. The England inning was wrapped up on 234 and the hosts secured their joint biggest victory by runs.

Also, this is only second 400-plus victory for New Zealand in Test cricket.