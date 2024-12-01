NZ vs ENG 1st Test: Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s Long Standing 4th Innings Test Record

Christchurch (New Zealand): England kicked off the three-match Test series against New Zealand with a win at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch by eight wickets on Sunday. During the win, multiple England players achieved a major milestone and Joe Root was one of them. He went past India legend Sachin Tendulkar as the leading run-scorer in the fourth innings of Test cricket. Root played a brisk knock of 22 runs off 15 deliveries and England chased down a target of 104 in just 12.4 overs.

Root is now at the top of the list which includes batters with the most runs in the fourth innings in Test cricket. He has amassed 1630 runs while Sachin Tendulkar has 1625 runs to his name attaining the second position in the list. Alastair Cook and Graeme Smith share the third position in the list with 1611 runs each. Shivanarine Chanderpaul makes the top five list with 1580 runs.

1630 - Joe Root

1625 - Sachin Tendulkar

1611 - Alastair Cook

1611 - Graeme Smith

1580 - Shivnarine Chanderpaul

England dominated the Christchurch Test after the first innings as they took a lead of 151 runs. Harry Brook played a key role by playing a marathon knock of 171 runs while the duo of Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes scored half-centuries. Brydon Carse shone with the ball for the visitors as he picked 10 wickets across both the innings.

The third Test of the series will begin from Friday with hosts aiming to level the series with a victory. On the other hand, England will look to continue their dominance over the Blackcaps.