NZ vs AUS 1st T20I: Where To Watch New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: New Zealand will be up against Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The contest will be important for both teams as a chance to fine-tune their skills ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is to be held early next year, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Australia are in red-hot form coming into the series as they beat West Indies and South Africa.

Australia received an early blow ahead of the first match as Glenn Maxwell suffered a fractured arm after he was hit by Mitchell Owen's powerful strike during the training session.

New Zealand are also in an impressive form, winning nine out of their 11 T20Is this year. Some of the key players are missing from both teams. New Zealand will be without the services of Mitchell Santner, William O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson due to injuries, while their star batter Kane Williamson is unavailable.

It would be Australia’s first T20I series since the retirement of their star pacer, Mitchell Starc, from the shortest format of the game.

New Zealand vs Australia live streaming details

When will the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I be played?