Najibullah Zadran Smashes 33 Runs In An Over of Donald Tiripano

Harare (Zimbabwe): Nys Lagos’ Najibullah Zadran made headlines during the Zim Afro T10 2024 match against Durban Wolves after the side collected 33 runs in Donald Tiripano's one over at Harare Sports Club. The Afghan batter started off the 6th over of the innings with three maximums on the trot followed by a couple and another six on the next two deliveries respectively. Tiripano then bowled three consecutive wides and was hit for a boundary on the last ball.

Talking about his knock, Zadran said that he had already made up his mind to take on the pacer and push the paddle in that particular over.

"I had just scored 6 runs in seven balls before that over. So, I told (Ryan) Burl that I’m going to push the paddle in this over. Also, I have faced Tiripano earlier as well and I have an idea about his variations. So, my idea was simple, just watch the ball and hit the ball," he said.

"Unfortunately, I got out before the third powerplay but really happy that we eventually won the match," he added.

Zadran who ended up scoring 43 off 17 that included five sixes and a four also talked about the track and said that it was a slow pitch to bat on. "The wicket was a bit slow but it was a good day for us."

It was a run feast in Harare as the batters from both the ends chipped in with some aggressive knocks. Batting first, Lagos posted 134/5 in 10 overs. Avishka Fernando scored 36 off 16 while Burl remained unbeaten at 11-ball 22 for the side. Joshua Bishop too made a valuable contribution of 18 runs from 8 balls.

Dawlat Zadran and Muhammad Rohid Khan were the pick of the bowlers for their side. Dawlat returned with figures of 2/16 in his two overs while Khan scalped two wickets for 13 runs in his two.

In reply, Wolves lost Colin Munro early but Sharjeel Khan kept them in the chase. The Durban side was 70/4 when Sharjeel was joined by wicket-keeper batter Regis Chakabva. The two batters stitched a stand of 39 runs for the fifth wicket before Sharjeel was dismissed for 59 off 30 by Matiullah Khan.

Chakabva continued with his form and struck 27* off 11 but the Wolves could only manage to get to 124/5 in 10 overs and lost the match by 10 runs. Thisara Perera picked a couple of wickets for 17 runs in two overs while Blessing Muzarabani, Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy and Matiullah Khan got one wicket apiece.