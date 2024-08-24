Nupur Janu Creates History Becoming Youngest And Fastest Indian Woman Participant At Ironman Kalmar

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan's Nupur Janu has registered his name in the record books by becoming the fastest and youngest participant in the Ironman Kalmar. She completed the event held in Sweden successfully. Runners Club Jaipur's Nupur Janu produced a stellar performance in endurance sports and accomplished a new feat in her career.

According to the co-founder of the Runners Club Mukesh Mishra, Nupur has accomplished the tough task of completing the event successfully. Nupur completed the race at 14:39:13. She participated in the age group of 25-29 and became the youngest Indian participant in her age group. In the Ironman Kalmar challenge, Nupur covered a distance of 3.8 km in swimming, 180.2 km in cycling and 42.2 km in marathon. She took a time of 1 hour and 32 minutes for swimming, and 7 hours and 24 minutes for cycling. Also, she took 5 hours and eight minutes.

Got inspiration from endurance sports

Nupur's father works in the Indian Air Force and her parents motivated her to take part in running events since childhood. She has run in various marathon competitions across the country and has also completed the prestigious comrade's marathon in Africa successfully. Apart from that, she took part in the 100 km ultra race in Jaisalmer and participated in the Half Ironman Triathlon held in Goa last year. This year, Nupur trained for 4.5 months to take part in the competition.

Nupur is also an active member of the Runners Club and she also set a world record when she won AU Jaipur Marathon.

What is the Ironman Kalmar event?

It is the only Ironman-branded iron distance event in Sweden and the competition also acts as the Swedish national championship. A participant has to cover a distance of 3.8 km in swimming, 180.2 km in cycling and 42.2 km in marathon in the event. The start, transition and finish are in the city of Kalmar during the event.

The swim is scheduled in the Kalmar Strait, Baltic Sea. The cycling course is of two loops in which the first loop is of 122 kilometres while the second loop is of 58 kilometres. The running events is a three-loop course after which the event comes to a conclusion.