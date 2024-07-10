ETV Bharat / sports

NRAI Joint Secretary General Pawan Singh To Be Jury At Olympics For Second Time In A Row

Pawan Singh (ETV Bharat)

Pune (Maharashtra): National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Joint Secretary General Pawan Singh has added another feather to his cap as he is set to become the first-ever Indian jury to be selected for back-to-back Olympic Games in Shooting.

After becoming the only Indian to officiate at the Tokyo Olympics’ shooting events, Pawan Singh has been trusted by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) to become once again part of the four RTS (Result, Timing, Score) Jury members to officiate at the Paris Olympic Games.

“I am humbled and proud to represent my country in my successive Olympic Games as a Jury official. I would like to thank the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and the ISSF for their support and trust in my work,” Pawan said in a statement issued here.

“The Paris Games will be exceptional for me for multiple reasons. It is going to be my second Olympics, and India will be sending their biggest shooting contingent. We will be having 21 shooters competing for 27 medals at Paris, which is second after China,” he said.

“One more big reason for me to be happy is the news of my dear friend Gagan Narang getting selected as Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent,” Pawan added.

Pawan and Gagan are the co-founders of Gun For Glory Shooting Academy (GFG). Two shooters from the Gun For Glory academy, Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita, are also part of the Indian shooting team and will represent the country in Women’s 10m air rifle events.

