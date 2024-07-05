Now You Have Authority To Inspire and Guide People of India: PM Modi On Team India's T20 World Cup Triumph

New Delhi (India): In a recent meeting with the 2024 T20 World Cup champions Indian cricket team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that their triumph in Barbados has given them the authority to inspire and guide the people of India going ahead.
A few hours after Rohit Sharma and Co. touched down at Delhi's T3 airport from Barbados on July 4 at 6 AM, five days after winning the coveted trophy, PM Modi met the Indian Cricket Team along with Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny, and Secretary Jay Shah at his official residence here.
During a meeting, Modi said to star batter Virat Kohli that ups and downs are there, but consistency ripes rich fruits.
“Generally, I work late, but on the day (final match day) the TV was on and the files were also moving, so it was tough to concentrate. You showed great team spirit and talent, and what I noticed was the patience you guys had. I could see the confidence in you guys and congratulate you all for the victory," he mentioned.
“It is a matter of joy for us that you have filled our country with enthusiasm and celebration and you have fulfilled all the hopes and expectations of our countrymen. My heartiest congratulations to you,” said the PM.
"Your hard work paid off at the right time," Modi told Kohli, who announced retirement soon after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 by beating South Africa in a pulsating final by 7 runs.
Kohli on his part felt that during the initial days of the coveted tournament, he was not able to contribute to the team. "It will always stay in my mind as I was not able to contribute to the team throughout the tournament. I did not give justice to the team but Rahul bhai (coach Rahul Dravid) backed me saying you will perform at the right time," added Kohli, a right-handed batter, who was adjudged as the Player of the Match in the Final.