Now You Have Authority To Inspire and Guide People of India: PM Modi On Team India's T20 World Cup Triumph

New Delhi (India): In a recent meeting with the 2024 T20 World Cup champions Indian cricket team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that their triumph in Barbados has given them the authority to inspire and guide the people of India going ahead.

A few hours after Rohit Sharma and Co. touched down at Delhi's T3 airport from Barbados on July 4 at 6 AM, five days after winning the coveted trophy, PM Modi met the Indian Cricket Team along with Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny, and Secretary Jay Shah at his official residence here.

During a meeting, Modi said to star batter Virat Kohli that ups and downs are there, but consistency ripes rich fruits.

“Generally, I work late, but on the day (final match day) the TV was on and the files were also moving, so it was tough to concentrate. You showed great team spirit and talent, and what I noticed was the patience you guys had. I could see the confidence in you guys and congratulate you all for the victory," he mentioned.

“It is a matter of joy for us that you have filled our country with enthusiasm and celebration and you have fulfilled all the hopes and expectations of our countrymen. My heartiest congratulations to you,” said the PM.

"Your hard work paid off at the right time," Modi told Kohli, who announced retirement soon after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 by beating South Africa in a pulsating final by 7 runs.

Kohli on his part felt that during the initial days of the coveted tournament, he was not able to contribute to the team. "It will always stay in my mind as I was not able to contribute to the team throughout the tournament. I did not give justice to the team but Rahul bhai (coach Rahul Dravid) backed me saying you will perform at the right time," added Kohli, a right-handed batter, who was adjudged as the Player of the Match in the Final.

"I thought I should surrender myself to the situation in the final and show immense focus. We lived every moment. I can not explain what was going on inside us. I was compelled to leave my ego behind for the situation and I respected the game. That worked for me," he added.

Meanwhile, vice-captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya reflecting on the criticism and struggle that he faced in the past six months.

"Lot of struggle in the last six months. I always decided that I would answer my critics with performance and not with words. I was speechless back then and I am speechless now. Prepared very hard and luck also favoured me," added Hardik, who hails from Baroda in Gujarat.

Suryakumar Yadav took a catch on the boundary rope that won the World Cup for India and speaking about the stunning catch, the Mumbai batter quipped, "I had practised such catches and that's why I was calm at that moment," Suryakumar Yadav revealed.

Meanwhile, left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh, lauded his co-pacer Jasprit Bumram for his accuracy and for keeping the opposition under pressure."The credit of my wickets goes to the whole team as the bowlers from the other end kept putting oppositions under pressure," said Arshdeep Singh, who finished as the joint highest-wicket-taker (17) in the single edition of the tournament.

The Prime Minister then asked chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, "Shall we call you Kuldeep or Deshdeep", to which the Uttar Pradesh spinner replied, "I belong to the country".

"My role is to take wickets in the middle overs and that is what I aim to do. I am feeling very happy. I have played three World Cups and winning the trophy is a great moment for me," remarked Kuldeep Yadav.