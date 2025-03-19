ETV Bharat / sports

Novak Djokovic-Founded Player Union Launches Legal Action Against Tennis Governing Bodies

Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic has once again grabbed the limelight in the Tennis World but this time it is not for his on-court exploits. The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA), co-founded by him has started legal proceedings against major Tennis governing bodies.

A lawsuit is filed against the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). The legal actions are filed in various jurisdictions including the United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union.

The ATP and WTA have stated that they will defend against these claims.

PTPA is an organisation established in 2020 by Djokovic and Canadian player Vasek Pospisil to address the welfare of the Tennis players. The lawsuit filed by the PTPA has received support from approximately 20 players who are participating in at least one of the legal actions.

"The lawsuits expose systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, and a blatant disregard for player welfare that have persisted for decades," said the PTPA statement.