Novak Djokovic-Founded Player Union Launches Legal Action Against Tennis Governing Bodies

Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic has once again grabbed the limelight in the Tennis World but this time it is not for his on-court exploits. The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA), co-founded by him has started legal proceedings against major Tennis governing bodies.
A lawsuit is filed against the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). The legal actions are filed in various jurisdictions including the United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union.
𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝗶𝘅 𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗶𝘀.
Today, the PTPA and over a dozen players, on behalf of the entire professional population, filed a sweeping series of legal actions against the ATP, WTA, ITF and ITIA to reform professional tennis.
The ATP and WTA have stated that they will defend against these claims.
PTPA is an organisation established in 2020 by Djokovic and Canadian player Vasek Pospisil to address the welfare of the Tennis players. The lawsuit filed by the PTPA has received support from approximately 20 players who are participating in at least one of the legal actions.
"The lawsuits expose systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, and a blatant disregard for player welfare that have persisted for decades," said the PTPA statement.
ATP statement on PTPA lawsuit.
“The ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA operate as a cartel by implementing a number of draconian, interlocking anti-competitive restraints and abusive practices."
"Behind the glamorous veneer that the defendants promote, players are trapped in an unfair system that exploits their talent, suppresses their earnings, and jeopardises their health and safety."
PTPA has also alleged collusion among governing bodies, unfair prize money distribution, and demanding schedules.
ATP responded saying that PTPA is spreading misinformation.
"While the ATP has remained focused on delivering reforms that benefit players at multiple levels, the PTPA has consistently chosen division and distraction through misinformation over progress," the ATP responded.
WTA also promised a strong defence in their statement.
WTA Statement on PTPA Lawsuit