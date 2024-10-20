ETV Bharat / sports

Six Kings Slam 2024: Novak Djokovic Pays Emotional Tribute To His Long-Time Rival Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic paid an emotional tribute to his long-time rival Rafael Nadal after beating the latter in their final face off in Six Kings Slam.

Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, paid tribute to his rival and friend Rafael Nadal in an emotional and heartfelt exchange following the two great rivals' probably the final match against each other on Saturday at the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.
