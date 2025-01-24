Australia Open 2025: Where To Watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Semi-Final Live Streaming?

Melbourne: The Australian Open 2025 is nearing its end as the men's singles semi-final between 10-time champion Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will be the main attraction of Day 12 on Friday, January 24. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will face rising American star Ben Shelton in the second contest at Rod Laver Arena.

Apart from the two potential men's singles blockbusters, doubles matches will also be played on the two main courts of Melbourne Park on Friday.

With his victory over his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the quarters, Novak Djokovic scripted another history by becoming the first men's singles player to reach the semi-final of a major tournament 50 times. He already holds the world record for the player with the most semi-final appearances in Grand Slams after beating long-time rival Roger Federer's record (46).

On the other hand, Zverev is coming into the penultimate season for a second straight year and is laser-focused on finally winning a maiden Slam title after a decade of trying. He defeated Tommy Paul in four sets in the quarter-final match.

The defending champion has been in excellent form leading up to the crucial knockout match, having defeated players like Alex de Minaur and Holger Rune, against whom Sinner lost a set. Meanwhile, seeded 21st at the Australian Open 2025, Ben Shelton's journey to the semifinals has involved long, hard-fought matches, most of which have gone to the fourth set.

ROD LAVER ARENA

Kimberly Birrell-John Patrick Smith vs Olivia Gadecki-John Peers - Mixed doubles final - 6 am IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev - Men's singles semi-final - Not before 9 am IST.

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton - Men's singles semi-final - Not before 2 pm IST.

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Kateřina Siniakova-Taylor Townsend vs Diana Shnaider-Mirra Andreeva - Women's doubles semi-final - 6 am IST

Su-Wei Hsieh-Jelena Ostapenko vs Gabriela Dabrowski-Erin Routliffe - Not before 8 am IST.

Live Streaming And TV Guide Information

The matches can be streamed live on Sony LIV. Sony Sports Network will provide live TV coverage of the matches in India.

All eyes will be on the afternoon match-up between good friends Djokovic and Zverev. Djokovic outclassed third seed Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final, telling the world that he is still ready to fight for the big titles.

The Serb will face another tough test against Zverev, who has played the best tennis of his career in the last 12 months. After reaching the final of the French Open last year, Zverev will be keen on making a statement in Melbourne.